Five Eyes receives crucial space intel
(MENAFN) The United States has begun providing its closest intelligence allies in the Five Eyes alliance with highly classified military intelligence on space activities by China and Russia, according to a report by The Times. This includes access to operations conducted by Space Delta 9, a specialized unit within the U.S. Space Force focused on orbital warfare.
Until now, Space Delta 9's activities were restricted to U.S. personnel with the highest levels of security clearance. However, British military officials have recently been invited to observe operations at the unit’s base in Colorado. Other Five Eyes nations—Australia, Canada, and New Zealand—are also being given access to this sensitive intelligence.
A spokesperson for the unit described the shift as a “momentous” development, signaling a deeper level of collaboration among Five Eyes members in response to alleged threats from Beijing and Moscow. Colonel Ramsey Horn, who commands Space Delta 9, told The Times that the unit is more prepared than ever for potential space-based conflict.
U.S. defense officials have accused China of developing dual-use satellites and stockpiling anti-satellite weapons, prompting fears about a growing space arms race. China has denied these accusations, instead criticizing the U.S. for militarizing space and destabilizing global security.
Similar allegations have been directed at Russia, with Washington claiming Moscow may have hidden anti-satellite capabilities, possibly including nuclear systems. The Kremlin has dismissed the claims, calling them unfounded and aimed at distracting from the U.S.'s own aggressive space policies.
Both Russia and China have reiterated their opposition to the militarization of space, advocating instead for keeping outer space a peaceful domain for international cooperation.
