403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Civilian Death Toll Rises After RSF Attack in Sudan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights revealed on Saturday that no fewer than 300 non-combatants, including 21 minors and 15 females, lost their lives in a brutal assault allegedly perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Al-Nahud, situated in the West Kordofan region.
In a formal announcement, the commission strongly denounced “the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Al-Nahud, including direct targeting, execution, and killing.”
The statement emphasized that the casualty numbers are still tentative, as RSF troops have maintained a blockade around the city, hindering inhabitants from escaping or receiving humanitarian relief.
Previously, on Friday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Network disclosed that more than 100 fatalities had occurred in the same incident.
The Human Rights Commission further stated that RSF personnel had plundered pharmaceutical stocks, looted local businesses, and ransacked Al-Nahud Hospital.
The commission implored the global community to exert influence on all factions to guarantee the secure evacuation of civilians from combat zones.
The RSF has not issued any official reaction to these accusations.
However, on Friday, the group asserted that it had entirely captured Al-Nahud and taken possession of the Sudanese military’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters following confrontations with government forces.
In a formal announcement, the commission strongly denounced “the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians in Al-Nahud, including direct targeting, execution, and killing.”
The statement emphasized that the casualty numbers are still tentative, as RSF troops have maintained a blockade around the city, hindering inhabitants from escaping or receiving humanitarian relief.
Previously, on Friday, the Sudanese Doctors’ Network disclosed that more than 100 fatalities had occurred in the same incident.
The Human Rights Commission further stated that RSF personnel had plundered pharmaceutical stocks, looted local businesses, and ransacked Al-Nahud Hospital.
The commission implored the global community to exert influence on all factions to guarantee the secure evacuation of civilians from combat zones.
The RSF has not issued any official reaction to these accusations.
However, on Friday, the group asserted that it had entirely captured Al-Nahud and taken possession of the Sudanese military’s 18th Infantry Division headquarters following confrontations with government forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment