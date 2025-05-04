403
Zelenskyy Confirms Security Meeting May Proceed
(MENAFN) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a gathering of national security advisers from allied nations could still be hosted in Kyiv, even after recent alterations within the US leadership.
“There’s a positive development—the advisers have agreed to meet. That’s important,” Zelenskyy mentioned to reporters in Kyiv on Saturday, as cited by the media.
He emphasized that while there is agreement on the meeting, a confirmed date has not yet been determined due to internal transitions occurring in Washington.
When questioned about whether the event depends on the selection of a new American national security adviser, Zelenskyy responded that current responsibilities are being managed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“I don’t think anyone is going to wait for a new official to be appointed—that’s my sense,” he remarked.
Previously, United States Leader Donald Trump accepted the resignations of National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong.
Waltz has since been named the US ambassador to the United Nations, while Marco Rubio has stepped in as the interim national security adviser.
