Abdullah Hashim Company To Debut Honda Accord E:HEV At EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
Experience Honda's Hybrid-Electric Innovation at EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025 We're excited to share that Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd (AHCL) will proudly showcase the elegant and efficient Honda Accord E:HEV models at the upcoming EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025-a major step in supporting the Kingdom's transition to a greener, smarter mobility future. Event Details
Dates: 4–6 May 2025
Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi Arabia
Visitor Registration: Register Here
Book Your Stand: Reserve Now About Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd.
Founded in 1946, Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd is the exclusive distributor for Honda in Saudi Arabia. With nearly 80 years of leadership, AHCL stands at the forefront of sustainable mobility, introducing cutting-edge automotive solutions backed by Honda's global legacy of innovation. What to Expect Honda Accord E: HEV
Witness the next generation of hybrid-electric mobility. The Accord E: HEV offers sleek styling, advanced safety technologies, and intelligent efficiency, delivering a refined driving experience with reduced environmental impact. Two Models on Display
Explore two distinct variants of the Accord E:HEV, each showcasing Honda's vision for dynamic, sustainable performance. Meet the Honda and AHCL Team
Gain exclusive insights into Honda's electrification strategy in Saudi Arabia and how AHCL is steering mobility innovation in support of Vision 2030. Why Attend EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Discover the latest in hybrid-electric vehicle advancements
Connect with key automotive and energy stakeholders
Explore investment and collaboration opportunities that align with national sustainability goals Learn more:
Contact: ...
