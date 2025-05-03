Abdullah Hashim Company To Debut Honda Accord E:HEV At EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Honda Accord E:HEV to Headline Abdullah Hashim Company's Showcase at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

We're excited to share that Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd (AHCL) will proudly showcase the elegant and efficient Honda Accord E:HEV models at the upcoming EV & Mobility Show Saudi Arabia 2025-a major step in supporting the Kingdom's transition to a greener, smarter mobility future.

Dates: 4–6 May 2025Venue: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Centre, Saudi ArabiaVisitor Registration: Register HereBook Your Stand: Reserve Now

Founded in 1946, Abdullah Hashim Company Ltd is the exclusive distributor for Honda in Saudi Arabia. With nearly 80 years of leadership, AHCL stands at the forefront of sustainable mobility, introducing cutting-edge automotive solutions backed by Honda's global legacy of innovation.

Honda Accord E: HEVWitness the next generation of hybrid-electric mobility. The Accord E: HEV offers sleek styling, advanced safety technologies, and intelligent efficiency, delivering a refined driving experience with reduced environmental impact.

Two Models on DisplayExplore two distinct variants of the Accord E:HEV, each showcasing Honda's vision for dynamic, sustainable performance.

Meet the Honda and AHCL TeamGain exclusive insights into Honda's electrification strategy in Saudi Arabia and how AHCL is steering mobility innovation in support of Vision 2030.

Discover the latest in hybrid-electric vehicle advancementsConnect with key automotive and energy stakeholdersExplore investment and collaboration opportunities that align with national sustainability goals

Learn more:Contact: ...