403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Football Games For Saturday, May 3, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Germany – Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga
3:00 AM – Eintracht Braunschweig x Fortuna Düsseldorf – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – SSV Ulm x Hannover 96 – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – Darmstadt x Hamburgo – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
5:30 AM – RB Leipzig x Bayern Munich – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
5:30 AM – St. Pauli x Stuttgart – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
5:30 AM – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Hoffenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
5:30 AM – Union Berlin x Werder Bremen – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Köln x Jahn Regensburg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
England – Premier League, Championship, and EFL League One
3:30 AM – Aston Villa x Fulham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
3:30 AM – Coventry City x Middlesbrough – Championship
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
3:30 AM – West Bromwich x Luton Town – Championship
Channels: Disney+
3:30 AM – Burnley x Millwall – Championship
Channels: Disney+
3:30 AM – Plymouth Argyle x Leeds United – Championship
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Everton x Ipswich Town – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:00 AM – Leicester City x Southampton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Huddersfield x Leyton Orient – EFL League One
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Arsenal x Bournemouth – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
Spain – La Liga and La Liga 2
4:00 AM – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:15 AM – Villarreal x Osasuna – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
6:15 AM – Huesca x Real Oviedo – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Las Palmas x Valencia – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Eibar x Mirandês – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Málaga x Granada – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Valladolid x Barcelona – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Italy – Serie A
5:00 AM – Cagliari x Udinese – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
5:00 AM – Parma x Como 1907 – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
8:00 AM – Lecce x Napoli – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
10:45 AM – Internazionale x Hellas Verona – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
France – Ligue 1
7:00 AM – Strasbourg x PSG – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
11:00 AM – Saint-Étienne x Monaco – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Portugal – Liga Portugal
9:00 AM – Braga x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
11:30 AM – Estoril x Benfica – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
Netherlands – Eredivisie
8:45 AM – Héracles x Feyenoord – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – PSV x Fortuna Sittard – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
Belgium – Jupiler Pro League
10:45 AM – Saint-Gilloise x Genk – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
Turkey – Süperlig
8:00 AM – Galatasaray x Sivasspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Norway – Eliteserien
8:00 AM – Valerenga x SK Brann – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
Poland – Ekstraklasa
4:45 AM – Stal Mielec x RKS Rakow – Ekstraklasa
Channels: OneFootball
Austria – Bundesliga
7:00 AM – Tirol x LASK Linz – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
South American Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Danúbio x Racing Montevideo – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Nacional x Cerro – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Cerro Largo x Plaza Colonia – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Atlético Tucumán x Lanús – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Football
1:00 PM – Palmeiras x São Paulo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
1:30 PM – Corinthians x Internacional – Brasileirão
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
1:30 PM – Fluminense x Sport Recife – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
1:30 PM – Ceará x Vitória – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Remo x Amazonas – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, ESPN 4, Youtube/@desimpedidos, and Disney+
3:30 PM – Volta Redonda x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Bahia x Botafogo – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
12:00 PM – ABC x Ituano – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
12:00 PM – Maringá x Confiança – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
2:30 PM – Ponte Preta x Anápolis – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
2:30 PM – Tombense x Itabaiana – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
South American Women's Football
4:00 PM – Bolívia x Brasil – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
North American Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Atlanta United x Nashville SC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
12:30 PM – Toronto FC x NE Revolution – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – DC United x Colorado Rapids – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Columbus Crew x Charlotte FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Inter Miami x NY Red Bulls – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – CF Montréal x Philadelphia Union – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
4:30 PM – Austin FC x Minnesota United – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
4:30 PM – Chicago Fire x Orlando City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:15 PM – San Diego FC x FC Dallas – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Real Salt Lake – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:30 PM – SJ Earthquakes x Portland Timbers – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:30 PM – Los Angeles FC x Houston Dynamo – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:30 PM – Seattle Sounders x St. Louis City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Portland Thorns x Orlando Pride – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Asian Continental Competitions
8:30 AM – Al-Ahli Saudi x Kawasaki Frontale – AFC Champions League (FINAL)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
12:00 PM – Cascavel x Minas – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
1:30 PM – Atlântico x Velez Camaquã – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Joaçaba x Corinthians – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Football Games for Saturday, May 3, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Germany – Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga
3:00 AM – Eintracht Braunschweig x Fortuna Düsseldorf – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – SSV Ulm x Hannover 96 – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
3:00 AM – Darmstadt x Hamburgo – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
5:30 AM – RB Leipzig x Bayern Munich – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
5:30 AM – St. Pauli x Stuttgart – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball
5:30 AM – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Hoffenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
5:30 AM – Union Berlin x Werder Bremen – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and OneFootball
10:30 AM – Köln x Jahn Regensburg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
England – Premier League, Championship, and EFL League One
3:30 AM – Aston Villa x Fulham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
3:30 AM – Coventry City x Middlesbrough – Championship
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
3:30 AM – West Bromwich x Luton Town – Championship
Channels: Disney+
3:30 AM – Burnley x Millwall – Championship
Channels: Disney+
3:30 AM – Plymouth Argyle x Leeds United – Championship
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Everton x Ipswich Town – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:00 AM – Leicester City x Southampton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
6:00 AM – Huddersfield x Leyton Orient – EFL League One
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Arsenal x Bournemouth – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
Spain – La Liga and La Liga 2
4:00 AM – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:15 AM – Villarreal x Osasuna – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
6:15 AM – Huesca x Real Oviedo – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Las Palmas x Valencia – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Eibar x Mirandês – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
8:30 AM – Málaga x Granada – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Valladolid x Barcelona – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Italy – Serie A
5:00 AM – Cagliari x Udinese – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
5:00 AM – Parma x Como 1907 – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
8:00 AM – Lecce x Napoli – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
10:45 AM – Internazionale x Hellas Verona – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
France – Ligue 1
7:00 AM – Strasbourg x PSG – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
11:00 AM – Saint-Étienne x Monaco – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Portugal – Liga Portugal
9:00 AM – Braga x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
11:30 AM – Estoril x Benfica – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
Netherlands – Eredivisie
8:45 AM – Héracles x Feyenoord – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – PSV x Fortuna Sittard – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
Belgium – Jupiler Pro League
10:45 AM – Saint-Gilloise x Genk – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
Turkey – Süperlig
8:00 AM – Galatasaray x Sivasspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Norway – Eliteserien
8:00 AM – Valerenga x SK Brann – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
Poland – Ekstraklasa
4:45 AM – Stal Mielec x RKS Rakow – Ekstraklasa
Channels: OneFootball
Austria – Bundesliga
7:00 AM – Tirol x LASK Linz – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
South American Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Danúbio x Racing Montevideo – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Nacional x Cerro – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Cerro Largo x Plaza Colonia – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Atlético Tucumán x Lanús – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Football
1:00 PM – Palmeiras x São Paulo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
1:30 PM – Corinthians x Internacional – Brasileirão
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
1:30 PM – Fluminense x Sport Recife – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
1:30 PM – Ceará x Vitória – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
4:00 PM – Remo x Amazonas – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, ESPN 4, Youtube/@desimpedidos, and Disney+
3:30 PM – Volta Redonda x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Bahia x Botafogo – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
12:00 PM – ABC x Ituano – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
12:00 PM – Maringá x Confiança – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
2:30 PM – Ponte Preta x Anápolis – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
2:30 PM – Tombense x Itabaiana – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
South American Women's Football
4:00 PM – Bolívia x Brasil – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
North American Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Atlanta United x Nashville SC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
12:30 PM – Toronto FC x NE Revolution – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – DC United x Colorado Rapids – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Columbus Crew x Charlotte FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Inter Miami x NY Red Bulls – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – CF Montréal x Philadelphia Union – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
4:30 PM – Austin FC x Minnesota United – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
4:30 PM – Chicago Fire x Orlando City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:15 PM – San Diego FC x FC Dallas – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
5:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Real Salt Lake – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:30 PM – SJ Earthquakes x Portland Timbers – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:30 PM – Los Angeles FC x Houston Dynamo – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
6:30 PM – Seattle Sounders x St. Louis City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+
3:30 PM – Portland Thorns x Orlando Pride – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Asian Continental Competitions
8:30 AM – Al-Ahli Saudi x Kawasaki Frontale – AFC Champions League (FINAL)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
12:00 PM – Cascavel x Minas – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
1:30 PM – Atlântico x Velez Camaquã – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Joaçaba x Corinthians – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Football Games for Saturday, May 3, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment