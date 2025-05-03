Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Saturday, May 3, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-03 05:00:30
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic competitions, South American women's football, or intense cup matches, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Germany – Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga
3:00 AM – Eintracht Braunschweig x Fortuna Düsseldorf – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

3:00 AM – SSV Ulm x Hannover 96 – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

3:00 AM – Darmstadt x Hamburgo – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

5:30 AM – RB Leipzig x Bayern Munich – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball

5:30 AM – St. Pauli x Stuttgart – Bundesliga
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and OneFootball

5:30 AM – Borussia Mönchengladbach x Hoffenheim – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

5:30 AM – Union Berlin x Werder Bremen – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball

8:30 AM – Borussia Dortmund x Wolfsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: RedeTV, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, and OneFootball

10:30 AM – Köln x Jahn Regensburg – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball


England – Premier League, Championship, and EFL League One
3:30 AM – Aston Villa x Fulham – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

3:30 AM – Coventry City x Middlesbrough – Championship
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+

3:30 AM – West Bromwich x Luton Town – Championship
Channels: Disney+

3:30 AM – Burnley x Millwall – Championship
Channels: Disney+

3:30 AM – Plymouth Argyle x Leeds United – Championship
Channels: Disney+

6:00 AM – Everton x Ipswich Town – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

6:00 AM – Leicester City x Southampton – Premier League
Channels: Disney+

6:00 AM – Huddersfield x Leyton Orient – EFL League One
Channels: Disney+

8:30 AM – Arsenal x Bournemouth – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
Spain – La Liga and La Liga 2
4:00 AM – Alavés x Atlético de Madrid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

6:15 AM – Villarreal x Osasuna – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

6:15 AM – Huesca x Real Oviedo – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

8:30 AM – Las Palmas x Valencia – La Liga
Channels: Disney+

8:30 AM – Eibar x Mirandês – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

8:30 AM – Málaga x Granada – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+

11:00 AM – Valladolid x Barcelona – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
Italy – Serie A
5:00 AM – Cagliari x Udinese – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

5:00 AM – Parma x Como 1907 – Serie A
Channels: Disney+

8:00 AM – Lecce x Napoli – Serie A
Channels: ESPN and Disney+

10:45 AM – Internazionale x Hellas Verona – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
France – Ligue 1
7:00 AM – Strasbourg x PSG – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV

11:00 AM – Saint-Étienne x Monaco – Ligue 1
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Portugal – Liga Portugal
9:00 AM – Braga x Santa Clara – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+

11:30 AM – Estoril x Benfica – Liga Portugal
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
Netherlands – Eredivisie
8:45 AM – Héracles x Feyenoord – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+

11:00 AM – PSV x Fortuna Sittard – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
Belgium – Jupiler Pro League
10:45 AM – Saint-Gilloise x Genk – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
Turkey – Süperlig
8:00 AM – Galatasaray x Sivasspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Norway – Eliteserien
8:00 AM – Valerenga x SK Brann – Eliteserien
Channels: OneFootball
Poland – Ekstraklasa
4:45 AM – Stal Mielec x RKS Rakow – Ekstraklasa
Channels: OneFootball
Austria – Bundesliga
7:00 AM – Tirol x LASK Linz – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
South American Domestic Leagues
10:00 AM – Danúbio x Racing Montevideo – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+

12:30 PM – Nacional x Cerro – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+

3:30 PM – Cerro Largo x Plaza Colonia – Campeonato Uruguaio (Uruguay)
Channels: Disney+

4:00 PM – Atlético Tucumán x Lanús – Campeonato Argentino (Argentina)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Women's Football
1:00 PM – Palmeiras x São Paulo – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Brazilian Domestic Competitions
1:30 PM – Corinthians x Internacional – Brasileirão
Channels: Amazon Prime Video

1:30 PM – Fluminense x Sport Recife – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere

1:30 PM – Ceará x Vitória – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere

4:00 PM – Remo x Amazonas – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: RedeTV, ESPN 4, Youtube/@desimpedidos, and Disney+

3:30 PM – Volta Redonda x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+

4:00 PM – Bahia x Botafogo – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
12:00 PM – ABC x Ituano – Brasileirão Série C

Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
12:00 PM – Maringá x Confiança – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol

2:30 PM – Ponte Preta x Anápolis – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN

2:30 PM – Tombense x Itabaiana – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
South American Women's Football
4:00 PM – Bolívia x Brasil – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
Channels: Sportv 2
North American Domestic Leagues
10:45 AM – Atlanta United x Nashville SC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

12:30 PM – Toronto FC x NE Revolution – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – DC United x Colorado Rapids – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – Columbus Crew x Charlotte FC – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – Inter Miami x NY Red Bulls – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – CF Montréal x Philadelphia Union – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

4:30 PM – Austin FC x Minnesota United – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

4:30 PM – Chicago Fire x Orlando City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

5:15 PM – San Diego FC x FC Dallas – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

5:30 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Real Salt Lake – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

6:30 PM – SJ Earthquakes x Portland Timbers – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

6:30 PM – Los Angeles FC x Houston Dynamo – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

6:30 PM – Seattle Sounders x St. Louis City – MLS
Channels: AppleTV+

3:30 PM – Portland Thorns x Orlando Pride – NWSL
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Asian Continental Competitions
8:30 AM – Al-Ahli Saudi x Kawasaki Frontale – AFC Champions League (FINAL)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Futsal Competitions
12:00 PM – Cascavel x Minas – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

1:30 PM – Atlântico x Velez Camaquã – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

3:30 PM – Joaçaba x Corinthians – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

