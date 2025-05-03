403
Nvidia CEO Huang Asserts China "Not Behind" U.S. in AI Race
(MENAFN) Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang, asserted on Wednesday that China is "not behind" the United States in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence technology.
Speaking to members of the press at a technology conference held in the nation's capital, Huang suggested that while China might currently be "right behind" the US, the technological gap is minimal. "We are very close. Remember this is a long-time, infinite race," he emphasized.
Huang specifically lauded the advancements made by the Chinese technology giant, Huawei, in the realm of AI. “They’re incredible in computing and network tech, all these central capabilities to advance AI,” Huang stated. “They have made enormous progress in the last several years.”
The Nvidia CEO also stressed the urgency for the United States to establish AI regulations that would foster the technology's continued development. "We will have to compete for this industry," he cautioned.
Looking towards domestic production, Huang expressed confidence in Nvidia's ability to manufacture its AI products within the US. The company had previously announced its collaboration with Foxconn in Houston to build AI servers. “With willpower and the resources of our country, I’m certain we can manufacture onshore,” he affirmed.
Nvidia has risen to prominence as a crucial player in the global economy, its chips powering the majority of sophisticated AI applications, backed by billions of dollars in investments. A recent significant investment, announced on April 14, outlined Nvidia's plans to construct AI servers valued at up to $500 billion in the US over the next four years, in partnership with companies like TSMC.
However, the US chipmaker faces growing headwinds within its own country, including tariffs and anticipated Biden-era regulations that could restrict the sale of its most advanced AI processors to international markets. Notably, the Trump administration, on April 15, had already prohibited the shipment of Nvidia's H20 processors to China without obtaining a license, a move that Nvidia estimated would result in a $5.5 billion revenue loss.
