Iranian Newspaper Accuses IAEA Chief of "Misleading" Nuclear Reports to U.S.
(MENAFN) The Tehran Times, a newspaper with ties to the Iranian government, leveled accusations against International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday, claiming he provided "misleading information and reports" concerning Iran's nuclear program to the United States.
The newspaper, quoting undisclosed sources, alleged that Grossi's actions were influenced by pressure from the UK, France, and Germany. It further suggested that these actions contributed to the delay of upcoming nuclear discussions between Iran and the US.
“By presenting misleading reports to the US, Grossi aims to create a false impression about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities,” the report stated. It also asserted that Grossi appeared to be “trying every means to insert himself into the negotiation process.”
The fourth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, initially slated for May 3 in Rome, was delayed due to logistical reasons, according to the foreign minister of Oman, who is facilitating the discussions.
Following a series of letters exchanged in March between US President Donald Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the two nations engaged in indirect talks in both Oman and Rome.
Despite claims of progress from both the US and Iran, recent US sanctions targeting seven companies involved in Iranian oil trade, including entities based in the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, have heightened tensions.
Adding to the strained atmosphere, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a warning to Iran via social media, accusing the country of providing “lethal support” to Yemen’s Houthis and threatening retaliation.
In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqai criticized the US for making “contradictory and provocative statements” while negotiations were underway.
