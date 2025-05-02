Stitch Coffee Opens In Canton, Georgia With $1 Grand Opening And Award-Winning Crimson Cup Coffee

CANTON, Ga., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stitch Coffee has opened at 135 Reinhardt College Parkway, bringing handcrafted drinks and a community-focused atmosphere to Canton. The shop celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, April 22, a $1 special on all regular-sized drinks.

About Stitch Coffee and the Family Behind It

Inspired by the city's historic cotton mill, owners Dave and Geralyn Hickey named the shop to reflect their mission: to "stitch" the community together.

"So much of Canton's history is built around the mill and stitching denim together," said Dave Hickey. "We also want to help 'stitch' the community together."

The couple moved to Canton from New Jersey a little over two years ago to be closer to their daughters, Sarah Medranda and Anna Dower. Both daughters are business partners in the shop and assist with day-to-day operations, marketing and social media.

"Anna moved here after college about 10 years ago, so we became familiar with the area by visiting her," Dave said. "It reached a point where the sisters decided to live close together to raise their families. So, we all decided to move to Cherokee County. We've fallen in love with the area since we moved here."

Before relocating to Georgia, the Hickeys owned and operated The Coffee Potter in Long Valley, New Jersey. They successfully launched both shops with guidance from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an award-winning coffee roaster and coffee business consultant. Through it all, they've maintained a community-first philosophy that continues to shape their vision in Georgia.

"Our goal has always been to unite the community and connect its people," Dave said. "We're in a new state and city now, so it's a different journey, but the vision is the same."

Stitch Coffee offers a wide range of drinks, from classic coffees and espresso-based drinks to smoothies and Italian sodas. All of the coffee served is roasted by Crimson Cup in Columbus, Ohio, including the shop's five-bean, medium-roast signature blend. Sourced from Central and South America, Indonesia and Africa, the blend has a nutty flavor and sweet finish and is used for espresso drinks, cold brew and nitro coffee.

Southern Creamery of Fairmount, Georgia, provides baked goods and wraps, alongside favorites from the Hickeys' New York and New Jersey network, including Linda's Biscotti from Brooklyn and New Yorker Bagels.

"As much as we love coffee and making really great drinks, our shop is more about the people who come through our doors each day," said Geralyn Hickey. "We love people."

Partnering for Success with Crimson Cup

The Hickeys value the ability to own and operate their shop independently.

"We want to be captains of our own ship and masters of our own destiny," Dave said. "We have a specific mission and vision to use our shop as a platform to connect the community and share our Christian faith, expressed as love and kindness."

To learn how to open a coffee shop , the couple partnered with Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, an internationally recognized coffee roaster and coffee business consultant based in Columbus, Ohio. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 37 states turn coffee shop dreams into successful realities through its 7 Steps to Success program.

With over three decades in the specialty coffee industry, Crimson Cup offers a proven roadmap to launching and growing independent coffee businesses. The 7 Steps program, founded by Crimson Cup President Greg Ubert and based on his book Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, covers everything from choosing a likely location and writing a standout coffee shop business plan to selecting equipment and hiring and training baristas.

The Hickeys discovered Crimson Cup through a Google search in 2017 and have worked with the 7 Steps team since opening their first shop.

"What we like most about working with Crimson Cup is Heather Syx and Steve Bayless from our 7 Steps consulting team," Dave said. "Their philosophy - 'the more successful we make our 7 Steps partners, the more successful we'll be' - is refreshing and unlike anything else in the industry."

Crimson Cup provides hands-on training, including five days of on-site instruction at the shop using its own equipment, along with ongoing support to help entrepreneurs navigate challenges and grow.

Geralyn said the team's help with equipment and product sourcing was especially valuable. "Getting the right products and equipment probably has the most value to us and making it a seamless process to procure them," she said.

Stitch Coffee proudly serves Crimson Cup's award-winning, ethically sourced coffee, selected through its Friend2Farmer® direct trade program. The program ensures high-quality beans that support coffee-growing communities around the world.

Advice to Entrepreneurs

The couple's advice to aspiring coffee shop owners? "Be careful what you wish for - that's always the first thing I say," Dave said. "Most people have this romantic vision of what it's like to run a coffee shop or bookstore and the reality is anything but romantic," he added. "It's long hours and hard work, but it's the best job I've ever had."

"The best advice I can give is to make a conscious decision to be great at something - one thing - and partner to get the rest," he added. "We decided to be great at customer service and we partner with Crimson Cup for great coffee."

Stitch Coffee operates daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes seating for 40 guests indoors and eight outdoors.

For more information about Stitch Coffee, visit or follow @stitchcoffeecanton on Instagram and Facebook.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants, and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup .

