Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Notice Of General Shareholders' Meeting


2025-05-02 08:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Shareholders' Meeting of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be held on 27 May 2025 at 10.00 a.m CET as an online meeting.

The meeting notice is enclosed. All underlying documentation is available at

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachment

  • LSG Notice of AGM

