Essay Contest Winners Celebrate Why They Like Carson By Showcasing Schools, Parks, Restaurants, And Community

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Carson hosted its annual“Why I Like Carson” Essay Writing Contest Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 30, 2025, at the Carson Event Center. The "Why I Like Carson" Essay Contest was created by the late Councilmember Mary Ann O'Neal in 1996 to foster civic pride among Carson's youth. The contest is open to students in grades 3 through 8 who attend schools in Carson or are residents of Carson attending non-Carson schools. 12Carson schools participated. Each winner was presented with a medal, certificate of recognition, and gift card from the Carson City Council.The essays provide a view of Carson from the perspective of young people who will eventually shape what Carson is for future generations. Students highlighted their favorite eateries and the variety of food options within the City. Others wrote about how clean the parks are and how they enjoy playing sports under the direction of their“super nice” coaches. They also enjoy opportunities to come together with the community at events like“National Night Out” and“Winter Fest.”Safety was a prominent theme in many essays, with students highlighting that they feel safe because of the police officers and firefighters. Other students mentioned how impactful Carson schools are and that they feel safe because the teachers and staff remain calm and composed during emergencies. Growing up in a safe community made Carson feel like home. Eighth grader Margaret Estrera stated,“Carson is the heart of my life, and I know that it will continue to be for many years to come.”The evening included a live musical performance of the song“Roar” by Katy Perry, reminding everyone they were a“champion,” and an inspiring poem crafted specifically for the event. The excitement of the students was palpable and set the tone for the evening. As each winner's name was announced, they were greeted with applause as parents/guardians, principals, coordinators and teachers stood at the stage taking photos. Each student took an official picture with the City Council.The youth are aware of what is happening in Carson's local government.“The Mayor of Carson and the city's elected officials have continued to develop the City of Carson with new homes and businesses, passed laws to make Carson a safe city, and have held events to bring awareness to problems affecting our world, like drug abuse, and honored special people such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Larry Itliong,” said 3rd grader Ysabella Adreen Saplan.Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes congratulated all the winners of the essay contest and expressed her excitement at the large participation and attendance at the award ceremony.“This contest allows us to hear from our children about what they like about Carson and celebrates the achievement of being selected by their schools and ultimately winning city-wide amongst their peers. I look forward to seeing the contributions they will make to this community in the future.”###

