Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Strike On Kharkiv: Russians Attached Bag Of Nails To Drone

Strike On Kharkiv: Russians Attached Bag Of Nails To Drone


2025-05-01 07:08:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Molniia drone that Russia used to strike Kharkiv on May 1 was equipped with nails to cause more damge to the population.

This was reported on Suspilne by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Petro Tokar, Ukrinform reports.

“When the police and explosive experts inspected the drone, they found that a bag of nails was attached to the drone, which means that the enemy wants to inflict maximum damage on the population and resorts to such simple methods - additional striking elements. However, civilians pose no threat to Russian troops, who are located at a considerable distance from Kharkiv and are being held back by the Defense Forces,” Tokar said.

Read also: National Guard fighters destroy Russian ammunition depots, equipment in Kharkiv region

As reported, on May 1, Russian troops attacked Kyiv and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with Molniia drones . There were hits in open countryside and on a transport infrastructure facility. No people were injured.

Photo: Prosecutor's office

MENAFN01052025000193011044ID1109498495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search