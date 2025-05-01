Strike On Kharkiv: Russians Attached Bag Of Nails To Drone
This was reported on Suspilne by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region Petro Tokar, Ukrinform reports.
“When the police and explosive experts inspected the drone, they found that a bag of nails was attached to the drone, which means that the enemy wants to inflict maximum damage on the population and resorts to such simple methods - additional striking elements. However, civilians pose no threat to Russian troops, who are located at a considerable distance from Kharkiv and are being held back by the Defense Forces,” Tokar said.Read also: National Guard fighters destroy Russian ammunition depots, equipment in Kharkiv region
As reported, on May 1, Russian troops attacked Kyiv and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv with Molniia drones . There were hits in open countryside and on a transport infrastructure facility. No people were injured.
Photo: Prosecutor's office
