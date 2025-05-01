403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gol Announces Deal To Exit U.S. Bankruptcy, Reshaping Its Future
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gol Linhas Aéreas, a major Brazilian airline, announced on May 1, 2025, that it reached a preliminary agreement with a group of creditors to secure its exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States.
The company disclosed this step in a filing with Brazil's securities regulator, marking a crucial moment in its ongoing financial restructuring. The airline's new deal brings in $125 million in fresh exit financing notes from a group holding 8% of Gol's 2026 senior secured notes.
This commitment raises the total secured exit financing to $1.375 billion, moving Gol closer to the $1.9 billion target set in its reorganization plan. The company expects to present an updated restructuring plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court within weeks and aims to complete the process by June 2025.
Gol filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2024 after years of mounting debt and operational challenges. The company's financial disclosures reveal a net loss of R$176 million in November 2024, with total debt exceeding R$31 billion.
Despite a net revenue of R$1.74 billion and an EBITDA margin of 26%, Gol's debt burden forced it to seek legal protection. The company also had to renegotiate terms with creditors.
The new agreement addresses disputes over how to treat holders of the 2026 notes. It brings together key stakeholders, including Castlelake and Elliott Investment Management.
Gol's Recovery Plan Reshapes Debt
These investors agreed to adjust terms on an existing $1.25 billion subscription, enabling the expanded financing package. The reorganization plan will reduce Gol's debt by converting or extinguishing up to $1.7 billion in pre-bankruptcy financial liabilities.
It will also address up to $850 million in other obligations. This move will significantly dilute the current shareholder base, though Brazilian law preserves preemptive rights for existing investors.
Gol's recovery plan also involves raising up to $1.87 billion through a mix of new debt and equity. Of that, $1.32 billion is earmarked to repay debtor-in-possession financing obtained after the Chapter 11 filing.
The remaining funds will provide liquidity to stabilize operations. To secure this financing, Gol will pledge assets such as its loyalty program brand, airline brand, and valuable airport slots as collateral.
The company disclosed this step in a filing with Brazil's securities regulator, marking a crucial moment in its ongoing financial restructuring. The airline's new deal brings in $125 million in fresh exit financing notes from a group holding 8% of Gol's 2026 senior secured notes.
This commitment raises the total secured exit financing to $1.375 billion, moving Gol closer to the $1.9 billion target set in its reorganization plan. The company expects to present an updated restructuring plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court within weeks and aims to complete the process by June 2025.
Gol filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2024 after years of mounting debt and operational challenges. The company's financial disclosures reveal a net loss of R$176 million in November 2024, with total debt exceeding R$31 billion.
Despite a net revenue of R$1.74 billion and an EBITDA margin of 26%, Gol's debt burden forced it to seek legal protection. The company also had to renegotiate terms with creditors.
The new agreement addresses disputes over how to treat holders of the 2026 notes. It brings together key stakeholders, including Castlelake and Elliott Investment Management.
Gol's Recovery Plan Reshapes Debt
These investors agreed to adjust terms on an existing $1.25 billion subscription, enabling the expanded financing package. The reorganization plan will reduce Gol's debt by converting or extinguishing up to $1.7 billion in pre-bankruptcy financial liabilities.
It will also address up to $850 million in other obligations. This move will significantly dilute the current shareholder base, though Brazilian law preserves preemptive rights for existing investors.
Gol's recovery plan also involves raising up to $1.87 billion through a mix of new debt and equity. Of that, $1.32 billion is earmarked to repay debtor-in-possession financing obtained after the Chapter 11 filing.
The remaining funds will provide liquidity to stabilize operations. To secure this financing, Gol will pledge assets such as its loyalty program brand, airline brand, and valuable airport slots as collateral.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment