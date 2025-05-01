Lear Investment Management Appoints Ryan J. Kenney As Vice President, Advisor Consulting Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Kenney brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, with a strong track record of cultivating advisor relationships, delivering results-oriented strategies, and aligning investment solutions with client objectives. Prior to joining Lear, he served as aatthe culmination of a 16-year tenure during which Mr. Kenney earned roles of increasing responsibility and was instrumental in advisor development and asset growth. His previous experience includes strategic roles atand, where he gained deep expertise in product positioning, advisor enablement, and client-centric service delivery.

"As we approach our 10-year anniversary, we are excited to welcome Ryan to Lear," said Rick Lear , Managing Partner of Lear Investment Management. "His consultative mindset, deep advisor relationships, and proven ability to drive growth make him a natural fit. As we continue to scale our presence nationwide, Ryan's leadership, network and deep industry expertise will be instrumental in helping advisors deliver compelling investment outcomes for their clients."

"The investment landscape has evolved significantly, and many asset managers have struggled to adapt," said Mr. Kenney. "Lear Investment Management offers a refreshing, forward-thinking approach that empowers advisors with flexible, differentiated strategies-designed to meet the complex needs of today's investors. I'm excited to join the team and reunite with long-time colleague Tom Steinle."

Mr. Kenney earned his B.S. in Finance and International Business from Pennsylvania State University and holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designations-highlighting his commitment to fiduciary best practices and ongoing professional excellence.

About Lear Investment Management

Lear Investment Management is a research-driven investment firm that builds customized and model portfolios designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns throughout a full market cycle. The firm tactically allocates across global equities, fixed income, commodities, REITs, MLPs, and cash-guided by a disciplined process that identifies macroeconomic trends and undervalued investment opportunities.

We empower financial advisors with nimble, transparent strategies backed by rigorous research and a commitment to client-first outcomes.

Lear Investment Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser .

