Westgate Resorts Completes Acquisition Of VOS, Exclusive Management And Sales Partner Of VI Resorts, Introduces VI Resorts By Westgate

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the transaction, the vacation club will now operate as VI Resorts by Westgate , reflecting Westgate's more than 40 years of expertise in resort sales, marketing, and management. Under the new management agreement, Westgate has committed to investing over $4 million in marketing, branding, and technology enhancements to improve the VI Resorts club experience.

VI Resorts Owners will enjoy benefits in the new VI Resorts by Westgate club, including access to three additional resorts from the Westgate Resorts portfolio: Westgate Blue Tree Resort and Westgate Palace Resort in Orlando; and Westgate Painted Mountain Golf Resort in Mesa, Ariz.

Timeshare owners in both Westgate Resorts and VI Resorts by Westgate will have priority access to inventory exchanges through their Interval International membership, giving both sets of owners the ability to vacation throughout the more than 60 resorts in the combined resort portfolio.

"The combination of Westgate and VI Resorts is about creating new vacation opportunities for Owners in both clubs," said Westgate Resorts CEO Jim Gissy. "We're bringing exciting new Westgate destinations into the VI Resorts portfolio and creating diverse vacation offerings for our existing Owners at Westgate."

Following the acquisition, VOS Owner and President Mike Vasey has joined Westgate's executive team and will continue to lead the VI Resorts by Westgate business, ensuring a smooth transition for both Team Members and Owners.

Finalized on the heels of a partnership with Choice Hotels®, the acquisition aligns with Westgate's ongoing growth strategy across its core timeshare business and adjacent hospitality sectors. Westgate also recently announced the development of two experiential attractions slated to debut this summer in the Central Florida region: River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo and The Mystery Funhouse Arcade Experience at Westgate Town Center Resort.

