Small Businesses Drive The National Economy, Local Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "From rural farms to tech startups, mom-and-pop Main Street shops to manufacturers crafting made in the U.S.A. products – small businesses are both the heart and economic driver of this great country. SCORE salutes them for their innovation, their dedication and their passion. We are proud to have partnered with these incredible entrepreneurs for 60 years, providing critical guidance and support to help them overcome challenges, find success and achieve the American dream," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.

Small business owners: the heart of America

When Helen Ianniello first became the owner of Stockmen's Drug , a pharmacy in Nebraska that provides health care access to over 200 miles of rural communities, she had no background in business. Working with a SCORE mentor , she learned to navigate the complexities of a multifaceted business, and gained the knowledge and confidence she needed to succeed. "Without SCORE's assistance, I believe that I would still be struggling with a lot of the basics," said Helen.

After a devastating injury, SCORE client Donna Lee was inspired to launch her Massachusetts company R-YOLO , offering machine washable, hypoallergenic yoga mats that are made in the U.S.A. from eco-friendly materials. Donna entered SCORE's 60th Anniversary pitch competition , where she was paired with a mentor who helped her perfect her pitch and her business plan . Ultimately, she finished as a finalist out of more than 2,200 competitors, and found SCORE's free resource to be critical to her small business journey. "My SCORE mentor helped with financial projections and provided me with valuable connections to help secure necessary funding for my business," explained Donna.

Many entrepreneurs view business ownership as a way to pursue their passion. Lisa Basini launched The Baking Coach in Bellport, N.Y. to share her love of baking with others by offering fun and accessible baking instruction and cookie making kits. Working with SCORE, Lisa has been able to grow and scale her business, expand her product line and turn to her mentor for guidance on marketing, distribution and operations. "I could have made more mistakes without getting their expert advice, but SCORE saved me. It made me make better decisions for my business," Lisa said.

Mentoring makes a difference

Small business owners face numerous challenges, and SCORE mentors can help, providing experienced advice, consulting on best practices, and education on business topics. With a nationwide network of 10,000 volunteers from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries, SCORE mentors meet with entrepreneurs one-on-one at no cost to address each business's unique situation. "It's important to really dig deep and ask questions to get to the root of an issue or challenge," recommends SCORE mentor Michele Adelman. "Mentors help with that in a supportive environment."

On May 6 and 7, SCORE and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will co-host the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit -a free, two-day online event dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners. The event includes educational webinars on financing, marketing, business planning, artificial intelligence (AI) and more, plus networking opportunities.

To learn more about SCORE, request a mentor or volunteer to be one, visit SCORE .

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 17 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

