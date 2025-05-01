MASA Joins WTW's Via Benefits Platform To Help Retirees Access Coverage For Emergency Medical Transportation

MASA coverage now available to retirees through WTW's Via Benefits exchange

SUNRISE, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA®, the leading provider of emergency transportation coverage in the U.S. and 14 international markets, announced today that MASA emergency medical transportation coverage will join the portfolio of products on Via Benefits, Willis Towers Watson's retiree exchange.

"Via Benefits has a proven track record in bringing better health benefits to Americans, especially retirees," said MASA Business Group Division President, Joe Heaney. "That's why our team at MASA is thrilled to work with them. Together, we'll ensure that more Americans are protected from the shockingly high bills that can result from emergency medical transportation."

In 2022, the most recent year with comprehensive data, emergency medical services provided an estimated 20 million Americans with emergency medical transportation . The highest frequency of those trips belonged to Americans in their 60s and older.

Efforts to control surprise health bills have not solved the problem. The federal No Surprises Act specifically does not include ground ambulance services, despite ground ambulance services being among the most common sources of out-of-network bills. According to Consumer Reports in 2021, an estimated 79 percent of all ground ambulance rides could result in an out-of-network bill, with the average bill for a single trip reaching $2,000.

"In today's uncertain economic environment, the cost of retiree healthcare benefits looms large for employers and retirees alike," said Chris Bodily, Vice President of Carrier Relations at Willis Towers Watson's Via Benefits. "With our individual marketplace, Via Benefits, we have the chance to work with innovative organizations like MASA to bring robust benefits and protection to retirees that give them peace of mind and financial security while keeping runaway health costs and long-term liabilities in check. We're eager to help many more Americans benefit from this coverage."

About MASA

Founded in 1974, Medical Access & Service Advantage (MASA®) is a leading provider of emergency and medical transportation benefits. Designed to enhance primary healthcare plans, MASA supports members by covering additional out-of-pocket costs for medical transport while also offering other benefits for use during recovery and beyond. With services spanning all 50 states, Canada, and 14 international markets, MASA protects more than 2 million members. For more information, visit masaaccess .

About Via Benefits

Via Benefits Insurance Services has helped more than two million people evaluate and enroll in individual health insurance. Via Benefits is a resource offering personal service to help individuals understand coverage options available to them through a robust online experience supported by an award-winning customer service team. Founded in 2004, it operates the first and largest Medicare marketplace in the country and, in 2014, expanded to include individual and family plans as an alternative for delivering benefits through the individual healthcare market to active employees and pre-Medicare retirees.

SOURCE MASA Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED