BENTON VITAMIN C SERUM

What is the real color of Vitamin C?

Vitamin C serum without water

VITAMIN C SERUM

Benton's patented Vitamin C Serum helps support radiant, healthy-looking skin during the sunny season.

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As spring brings longer days and increased UV exposure, many individuals seek to maintain skin health and radiance. Benton , a brand recognized for its clean beauty formulations, has introduced a Vitamin C Serum developed to address seasonal skin concerns such as dryness, dullness, and visible sun damage.The Benton Vitamin C Serum contains 20% pure vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in a patented waterless base, utilizing moisturizing agents instead of purified water. This formulation aims to enhance the stability of vitamin C, reduce oxidation, and extend the product's shelf life-up to 30 months unopened and 6 months after opening. The serum also includes antioxidants and skin-conditioning ingredients such as glutathione, ferulic acid, vitamin E, adenosine, and ectoin, which work together to provide antioxidant protection, support the skin barrier, and help even skin tone. The product is vegan and free from alcohol, artificial fragrances, colorants, and harsh chemicals, which may be beneficial for sensitive or reactive skin.Clinical trials reported by the manufacturer indicate improvements in the appearance of dark spots, skin texture, and overall brightness after two weeks of use. The serum is dermatologically tested and considered suitable for most skin types, including those that may be sensitive after sun exposure. Results may vary by individual.For optimal results, the serum should be applied to cleansed and toned skin, followed by sunscreen during the day. Mixing with a hydrating toner or cream can enhance comfort and spreadability, particularly for drier skin types.Benton Vitamin C Serum is available through official channels, select retailers, and online platforms, providing accessibility for those seeking advanced skincare solutions for the spring season.

Powerful All-around skin solution, Benton Vitamin C Serum 20% waterless formula

