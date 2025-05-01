Flourish Announces Major Expansion Of Digital Fee-Based Annuities Platform For Rias

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Platform Now Offers RILAs, FIAs, VAs, and Income Riders; Adds Additional Carrier Partners to Further Empower Advisors with More Comprehensive Client Solutions

New York, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish , a WealthTech platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today announced a significant expansion of Flourish Annuities, its digital end-to-end RIA-centric annuities platform for advisors. The enhanced offering adds to the types of annuities available and broadens its carrier network, further empowering independent advisors to more effectively incorporate protection solutions into client portfolios.

Building on the success of its Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities (MYGAs) offering, Flourish Annuities is now expanding its marketplace of fee-based annuity products to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (RILAs), Fixed Indexed Annuities (FIAs), and Variable Annuities (VAs). For clients seeking lifetime income options, guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefits (GLWBs) can be added to eligible annuity contracts for a fee, giving clients the option to receive a“paycheck for life.”

The platform now boasts offerings from five highly-rated insurance carriers including new partnerships with Equitable and Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®). They join existing carrier partners Aspida, Corebridge Financial, and MassMutual Ascend.

The Flourish platform continues to remove the barriers to annuities adoption by RIAs by allowing advisors to leverage an insurance-licensed outsourced insurance desk (OID), offering a digital application experience, and curating a marketplace of fee-based annuities designed for RIAs.

“As we transition to Wealth 3.0, advisors are increasingly expected to go beyond traditional portfolio management and bring their clients solutions that address all aspects of their financial lives," said Max Lane, CEO of Flourish.“Fee-based annuities serve as an important tool to replace older commissioned annuities that are no longer fit for purpose. They can also add highly valued safety to financial portfolios through lifetime income, guaranteed protection and returns, or tax deferral. Advisors who are looking to grow their firms and produce better results for clients can now access a wide range of annuities via the same beautiful experience they've come to expect from Flourish solutions.”

"Recent market volatility underscores the need for protection and income strategies to help financial professionals and their clients plan for the future with confidence, especially with a record 11,000 Americans turning 65 every day. Equitable is a leader in the annuity market and has a history of innovation in designing solutions that offer tax-advantaged growth, downside protection and guaranteed income in retirement," said Pete Golden, Chief Sales & Distribution Officer for Individual Retirement at Equitable. "We look forward to collaborating with more registered investment advisors through our new relationship with Flourish."

"Adding Jackson annuities to the Flourish platform increases our access to the growing RIA channel and represents another option for financial professionals to integrate annuities into their clients' portfolios," said Tim Munsie, head of RIA, platform distribution and planning at Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, the marketing and distribution business of Jackson. "We must continue to increase financial professional access to fee-based annuity options, and the Flourish platform makes this possible by eliminating insurance licensing requirements, which helps simplify the process for financial professionals and their clients.”

The platform expansion also allows advisors to help clients transition from annuities that no longer meet their needs to fee-based alternatives that better align with clients' financial goals.

Flourish Annuities was built for independent RIAs who have not traditionally adopted annuities into their practice largely due to licensing requirements, operational complexities, and outdated technology. Flourish Annuities addresses and eliminates these barriers with its digital-first platform, Outsourced Insurance Desk (OID), and curated marketplace of fee-based annuities from vetted carriers. Flourish Annuities is integrated with key advisor platforms including eMoney, Orion, Black Diamond, and Redtail, making it easy for advisors to incorporate annuities into their existing workflows and bill on them just like any other asset in the portfolio.

Over 990 RIAs managing $2.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm's branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, and more.

ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $7 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 990 wealth management firms representing $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

This feedback may not be representative of the experience of other customers, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. Flourish's offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank . Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Insurance Agency operates in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency, providing insurance services related to such platform. Variable annuities, defined in this context to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (“RILAs”), are offered through Flourish Financial LLC. Annuities shown on the platform are sold through Flourish Annuities, and are issued by one or more licensed insurance companies. The Flourish entities mentioned above are affiliates. Flourish Cash and Flourish Annuities accounts are separate accounts and only assets in Flourish Cash accounts may be eligible for protection by the FDIC or SIPC. Please review the Lega section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product for further information. If you were introduced or invited to Flourish by an investment advisor or other third party, please be aware that, unless otherwise disclosed to you, they are not affiliated with any Flourish entity. The role of the investment advisor or other firm that invited you to Flourish may vary between different Flourish services and products, as further described in your terms of service. © 2025 Flourish. All rights reserved.



A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member.. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck . The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party Program Banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC. The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account that is swept to one or more Program Banks is eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to FDIC rules, including FDIC aggregate insurance coverage limits. FDIC insurance will not be provided until the funds arrive at the Program Bank. Flourish Cash's current Program Banks can be found here . For additional information regarding FDIC coverage, visit and

Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. All Flourish entities are affiliates of each other. Flourish Insurance Agency operates in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency, providing insurance services related to such platform and the individual annuity contracts intended to be purchased by individual clients of registered investment advisors (“RIAs”). Variable annuities, defined in this context to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (“RILAs”), are offered through Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank.

An annuity is an insurance contract. Variable annuities are considered securities. Securities are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal invested. Annuities available on the platform are sold through Flourish Annuities and are issued by one or more licensed insurance companies. The issuing insurance company, not any Flourish company, is solely responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. All benefits and guarantees of the annuity contract are subject to the claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company. This is not a proposal or a solicitation to purchase insurance and is for RIA use only. Flourish Annuities is not available to New York residents.













CONTACT: Marissa Arnold ...