Carematix Urges Providers To Maximize 2025 PFS Revenue Potential By Shifting Medicare Patients To RPM+APCM From CCM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Primary care clinics are increasingly realizing that traditional Chronic Care Management (CCM) only scratches the surface when it comes to improving outcomes for Medicare-eligible patients. With the arrival of APCM, providers now have a smarter, scalable model for delivering proactive care that can potentially generate higher monthly care management recurring revenue per patient.

Unlike time-based CCM, APCM is risk-based. This change removes the burden of time tracking and supports continuous care coordination, individualized care plans, and assessments, all of which can be billed alongside RPM and are seamlessly supported by Carematix's platform.

"Carematix has always focused on delivering solutions that make remote care simpler, more effective, and financially sustainable," said Sukhwant Khanuja, CEO at Carematix. "CMS' expanded reimbursement opportunities aren't just policy updates, they're a blueprint for the future of care, and our remote patient monitoring platform is uniquely positioned to help providers take full advantage of it."

With RPM, providers use connected devices such as cellular blood pressure monitors, weight scales, and glucometers to securely capture patient biometric data from the comfort of home. This real-time visibility allows clinicians to make data-driven treatment decisions and deliver proactive interventions between clinic visits.

Together, RPM and APCM form a powerful duo for delivering high-quality, scalable remote care management. Clinics can deliver better patient care and increase revenue while maintaining the same staff resources as a typical CCM program. The combination of RPM and APCM can drive annual revenue of $1.7M for every 1,000 Medicare patients enrolled.

The Carematix remote care solution is already supporting providers preparing for the 2025 Medicare changes, making it easier than ever to improve care quality, drive engagement, and increase recurring revenue. To learn more or request a demo, visit .

About Carematix

Carematix is at the forefront of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, committed to enhancing patient care through innovative and cost-effective telehealth technologies. We specialize in a comprehensive range of wireless monitoring devices, including weight scales, pulse oximeters, glucometers, peak flow meters, and blood pressure monitors. Our mission is to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology into everyday healthcare practices, improving the management of chronic conditions and overall wellness. Serving home care settings, community health clinics, hospitals, physician groups, health plans, and pharmaceutical research, Carematix is dedicated to transforming how patients and healthcare providers interact, ensuring better health outcomes and streamlined health management.

Media Contact:

Kathy Boedeker

VP Business Development

Phone: +1 (312) 627 9300

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Carematix Inc