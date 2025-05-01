Electric Shavers Market Forecast 2025-2034: Social Media Grooming Trends Drive Adoption Of Electric Shavers, Creating Opportunities For Brands To Launch Innovative, Aesthetically Appealing Products
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing consumer awareness and demand for personal grooming
3.2.1.2 Technological advancements and product innovations
3.2.1.3 Rising disposable income and urbanization
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial cost and availability of cheaper alternatives
3.2.2.2 Cultural preferences and lack of awareness in emerging markets
3.3 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.3.1 Demographic trends
3.3.2 Factors affecting buying decisions
3.3.3 Consumer product adoption
3.3.4 Preferred distribution channel
3.3.5 Preferred price range
3.4 Technological overview
3.5 Growth potential analysis
3.6 Porter's analysis
3.7 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
5.1 Key Trends
5.2 Rotary shavers
5.3 Foil shavers
5.4 Wet & dry shavers
5.5 Clippers
5.6 Others (twin foil, all in 1 etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Corded
6.3 Cordless
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Men
8.3 Women
8.4 Unisex
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Online
9.2.1 E-commerce platforms
9.2.2 Company websites
9.3 Offline
9.3.1 Mega retail stores
9.3.2 Specialty stores
9.3.3 Others (Individual Store, Departmental Stores, etc.)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Million Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 U.K.
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
11.1 Braun
11.2 Andis
11.3 Conair
11.4 Hattekar
11.5 Havells
11.6 Manscaped
11.7 Panasonic
11.8 Philips
11.9 Remington (Spectrum)
11.10 Runwe pro
11.11 Sencor
11.12 SweetLf
11.13 Vega professional
11.14 VGR
11.15 wahl
