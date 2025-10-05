403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pres. Trump Deploys 300 Nat'l Guard Troops To Chicago
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 300 National Guard troops to Chicago on Saturday, the third-largest city in the US, to maintain security and combat crime.
In a press statement, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that President Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, Illinois, citing what she described as "ongoing violent riots and lawlessness that local leaders have not brought under control."
Jackson added that President Trump "will not tolerate the chaos sweeping American cities."
In contrast, Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker described the move as "unnecessary, artificial, and not a serious effort to protect public safety."
It is worth noting that President Trump has repeatedly criticized Chicago for its policies, which he says, "limit cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration enforcement," threatening to escalate the dispute between the US administration and the Democratic Party-led cities.
Last August, Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, DC, to combat crime.
He recently indicated that he might send troops to other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore, which are both led by the Democratic Party, sparking angry reactions from his opponents. (end)
aam
In a press statement, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said that President Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, Illinois, citing what she described as "ongoing violent riots and lawlessness that local leaders have not brought under control."
Jackson added that President Trump "will not tolerate the chaos sweeping American cities."
In contrast, Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker described the move as "unnecessary, artificial, and not a serious effort to protect public safety."
It is worth noting that President Trump has repeatedly criticized Chicago for its policies, which he says, "limit cooperation between local authorities and federal immigration enforcement," threatening to escalate the dispute between the US administration and the Democratic Party-led cities.
Last August, Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard to Washington, DC, to combat crime.
He recently indicated that he might send troops to other cities, including Chicago and Baltimore, which are both led by the Democratic Party, sparking angry reactions from his opponents. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment