Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Belgium Allocates €100 M For Arms Purchases From US For Ukraine

Belgium Allocates €100 M For Arms Purchases From US For Ukraine


2025-08-30 03:06:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Belgian government has allocated €100 million for the purchase of weapons from the United States for Ukraine.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib made the announcement while attending the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

"The Belgian government has allocated €100 million for the program to purchase arms from the United States for Ukraine," the minister stated.

MENAFN30082025000195011045ID1109997045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search