No One Expected Me To Play IPL So Soon: RCB's Suyash Sharma Reflects On His Challenging Journey

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home fixture against Chennai Super Kings, the rising star Suyash Sharma reflected on his challenging journey and his resolute dedication to play the sport despite suffering an injury.

The 21-year-old revealed how he earned his first IPL contract with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders before switching to RCB.

"I had never played in a proper tournament before the IPL. I had only played Under-25. I spent six or seven years in trials but was never picked. Every time I visited my parents, they would ask when I'd get a chance in the IPL. But my mum and dad never doubted me. They could see how hard I was working. After the Under-25s, I went for IPL trials. At that time, my googly was very sharp. I think I took eight wickets out of ten in one match, it was a KKR practice match, and even the wicket-keeper was getting beat. That's when I was picked. My father was in hospital then. He cried when he heard. No one expected me to play IPL so soon," Suyash said on the latest edition of RCB Bold Diaries.

"Before the IPL, I was on bed rest for three months. I only started bowling two weeks before the tournament. But during those three months, I visualised everything. I kept thinking about my bowling all day. I would run affirmations in my head. I'd plan each ball: first I'll bowl like this, then like that. I think all of that really helped. I worked on my run-up too. My run-up is my bowling. If you keep something in your mind long enough, when the time comes to do it, you feel prepared. You just think, 'I've done this before. I'll do it again.' I just had to recreate it in the match.”

The spinner thanked RCB for handling his surgery in London and getting him ready for the IPL 2025. "RCB sent me to London for my surgery. There, I met James Pipey (RCB Team Physio). He and his family treated me like family. I had three hernias. To be honest, I didn't expect to play the first match. I was told I would play three or four matches later because it was a big surgery. But Pipey and his family took care of me. I'm very thankful that I'm in this franchise," he said.

"I'm fit now. I had been suffering from pain for the past two years. I was used to playing in pain. The problem is that if you're playing for India or a franchise, then you can manage. When I wasn't playing, I had this injury, but I didn't even know it. I went to a physiotherapist, but it was very difficult. RCB showed me a lot of faith. They invested in me. I'm very happy with my surgery. The path I'm on now, I wasn't on before. Whatever happens, happens for the best," Suyash added.

On his IPL debut against RCB and handling the pressure of the big stage, the youngster added, "My debut was against RCB. There was a lot of pressure. I had never even been to watch a match before. I'd never seen so many people in a crowd. The atmosphere was crazy. I went straight into the game. Until you bowl in a match, you don't know what it's like. I can't describe what I was feeling.

"My mind was blank. But I tried to do what I had always done. After the first over, everything settled down. I could see the crowd, feel the moment. I always knew I'd play in the IPL, 101 per cent. But I didn't think it would happen this soon. I was 19. I thought I'd debut at 24 or 26. I always believed in myself. When you work hard, God helps you.”

Asked about his goal for the season, Suyash replied, "I have only one goal that we win this year and lift the cup. This is my only goal right now."