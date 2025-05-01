QOC Charts Ambitious Path Forward At Journey And Achievement Ceremony, Strategic Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) hosted its Journey and Achievement Ceremony and the Strategic Forum 2025 at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel yesterday.

The event highlighted the QOC's major accomplishments and key projects, evaluated departmental and sectoral performance standards for 2024, and set out strategic priorities and ambitious plans for 2025. It also reaffirmed the QOC's pivotal role in advancing the Olympic and sports movements locally, regionally, continentally and internationally.

The ceremony was attended by QOC President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, First Vice President Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mana, Second Vice President Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al-Kuwari and Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain alongside senior QOC leadership and employees.

In recognition of exceptional contributions, Sheikh Joaan honoured 85 outstanding QOC employees across five categories: Appreciation Award, Excellence Award, Incentive and Motivational Awards (covering job commitment, initiative, collaboration, teamwork, outstanding leadership, and active participation in organizing sporting events), Development Program Graduates Awards (Cadres, Competencies, Mastery, and Leadership Excellence), and the KnowledgeManagement Certificate Taskforce Award.

In his keynote address, Al Buenain praised the QOC's remarkable journey, commending employees for their dedication and significant contributions to the Committee's successes.

“We stand at a defining moment in Qatar's sports journey, confidently shaping strategic priorities for 2025 and beyond,” he said.“Our focus lies on comprehensive preparations to host major international events, including the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships, the 4th Gulf Sports Games in 2026, the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the 2030 Doha Asian Games, while continuing to support Qatar's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.”

He further highlighted the QOC's commitment to enhancing institutional performance by empowering Qatari sports officials, fostering collaborative structures, embedding sustainability frameworks, enhancing productivity, and accelerating digital transformation through the integration of artificial intelligence.

Director of Strategy and Sustainability at QOC Fahad Ibrahim Jumaa outlined key strengths, areas for improvement, strategic opportunities and potential challenges facing the QOC. He provided a detailed analysis of internal and external stakeholders, reviewed significant institutional milestones from 2024, presented a performance evaluation of 2023–2024 projects, and discussed the integrated strategic management system. Director of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs at QOC Maryam Mohammed Al Kuwari praised the ambition and dedication of QOC employees and their tireless efforts in advancing Qatari sport-whether through hosting international tournaments, organizing community events, or participating in global platforms.

She stated:“Every year, this event introduces a new core value to guide our journey. For 2025, we have chosen Excellence to define our achievements and aspirations. Excellence is not new to the QOC-it defines us. We do not settle for mere success; instead, we pursue continuous excellence. Let this commitment be more than a slogan; let it inspire us to strive together with unity, determination, and perseverance.”

The event featured a documentary highlighting personal insights and achievements of QOC employees, showcasing their commitment and forward-looking plans aimed at strengthening Qatar's Olympic and sports systems and elevating the nation's sporting profile through creativity and innovation.

The QOC's Annual Strategic Meeting for 2025 was also held, during which department directors presented concise outlines of strategic initiatives, performance benchmarks, recent achievements, and forward-looking plans aimed at elevating Qatar's sports status regionally and globally.

Reaffirming its steadfast commitment to excellence and leadership, the QOC organizes the Journey and Achievement Ceremony and the Annual Strategic Meeting to continually enhance operational performance across all departments. These efforts align with future demands of the sports sector and sustain Qatar's position of leadership at regional, continental, and global levels.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the QOC emphasizes human capital development through advanced training programs and sustainable educational initiatives, nurturing a new generation of athletes and sports professionals capable of excelling regionally and internationally.