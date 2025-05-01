WAVES 2025: Indian Institute Of Creative Technology Launched To Empower Creative, Digital Workforce Of Nation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) In a colossal move to empower the creative and digital workforce of the country, the Government of India has launched the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) at the ongoing edition of the WAVES in Mumbai.

This marks a major leap for India's creative and digital media industries, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting announced the launch. The institute, set to become a national hub for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector, has already commenced work.

Several tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India and Adobe have aligned with IICT for collaborative efforts towards its courses. The IICT is being established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII, as a National Centre of Excellence on the lines of prestigious IIT and IIM.

The first phase of IICT is located at the NFDC Building, Pedder Road, Mumbai, and features state-of-the-art facilities including Gaming Labs, Animation Labs, Edit and Sound Suites, Virtual Production Setups, Immersive Studios, a Preview Theatre, and multiple smart classrooms.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also revealed that Phase 2 will see the development of a dedicated 10-acre campus at Film City, Goregaon, further expanding the capabilities and reach of the institute. In the coming years, the government plans to roll out regional centres across India to decentralize access and foster creative ecosystems nationwide.

The institute aims to focus on training, incubation, innovation, R&D, and policy development, and is poised to create innumerable opportunities for young creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs in India. This landmark initiative signals the government's firm commitment to scaling India's soft power and creative economy on the global stage.