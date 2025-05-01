403
Apollo Diagnostics Revolutionizes Diagnostics With DIGI-Smart Lab
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, 30th April 2025: Apollo Diagnostics unveiled its Digi-Smart Central Reference Laboratory (CRL), in Chennai, a fully automated facility designed to dramatically accelerate diagnostic timelines with error free operations to enhance patient care. This pioneering initiative leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver a 60% reduction in Laboratory sample Turnaround Time (TAT), setting a new benchmark for efficiency in medical diagnostics by early delivery of patient's reports.
The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 45,000 square feet, integrates five major laboratory disciplines-Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Serology, Hematology, and Hemostasis-into a unified, digitally monitored, and fully automated track. This seamless integration, powered by advanced robotics, high-definition cameras, bespoke algorithms, and machine learning technologies, optimizes processes, mitigates errors, and significantly improves clinical outcomes. The Digi-Smart Lab's sophisticated automation allows for the processing of over 100,000 samples daily, catering to clients across India and Southeast Asia.
"Our Digi-Smart Lab represents a paradigm shift in diagnostic efficiency and accuracy," stated Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals "Apollo is at the forefront of pioneering innovation, the true power of this Digi-Smart Lab lies in its holistic approach. We have Digi automation and AI to streamline our processes and ensure the highest levels of accuracy. By seamlessly combining five key laboratory disciplines with advanced automation, this lab delivers faster, more accurate results, directly translating to better patient outcomes.”
Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals said,“The launch of the Digi-Smart Central Reference Laboratory marks a pivotal step towards the future of diagnostics - where precision, speed, and technology converge to empower patient care. At Apollo, we believe that every innovation must ultimately translate into better outcomes for those we serve. Through automation, artificial intelligence, and integrated excellence, we are reaffirming our commitment to build a healthier tomorrow, starting with diagnostics at its core.”
Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals said,“Today, we proudly inaugurate the Apollo Diagnostics Central Reference Laboratory in Chennai - a pivotal step in our journey to make high-quality diagnostics faster, more accessible, and affordable for every Indian.
This state-of-the-art facility is more than just a laboratory; it is a testament to our belief that every diagnosis is a doorway to better care. With cutting-edge technology and an unyielding commitment to precision, we are here to deliver trusted results with speed - empowering both doctors and patients to make informed decisions, faster.”
The CRL offers a comprehensive test menu of over 3,000 tests, providing a wide range of diagnostic services. Committed to the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. Apart from tests on track, CRL also focuses on advanced microbiology, serology, flowcytometry, histopathology, cytopathology immunohistochemistry, molecular biology and medical genetics test.
The laboratory will undergo rigorous clinical laboratory proficiency testing (PT) programs and regular quality control (QC) reviews along with National and International accreditations.
This innovative facility is a pivotal advancement in the healthcare industry underscoring Apollo Diagnostics' commitment to leverage advanced technology to enhance patient care and streamline diagnostic processes.
About Apollo Diagnostics:
Apollo Diagnostics is the result of the 'good health for all' mission that is spurring the Apollo Hospitals Group to touch a billion lives. Following the corporate credo of bringing timely and quality healthcare closer to the consumer, Apollo Diagnostics conducts an average of 20 million diagnostic tests every year. With a growing network of patient care centers, we are present in 2000+ locations. Expanded to 140 Labs in India, we provide accurate results, backed by Apollo's legacy of excellence, enabling a seamless experience for all stakeholders of Apollo Diagnostics.
