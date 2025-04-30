Ukraine Completes EU Screening For Enterprise, Industrial Policy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has completed an official screening of legislative compliance with EU standards under Chapter 20 'Enterprise and Industrial Policy'.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We presented practical tools for supporting businesses and developing industry: the programme 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%', grants for establishing and expanding processing enterprises, and solutions for modernizing production and implementing Smart Specialisation in regions. The European Commission positively assessed the systematic nature of our approaches, the tangible results of existing programmes, and Ukraine's progress in adapting policies to EU standards,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Andrii Teliupa noted.

In particular, the Ukrainian side presented progress in seven key areas, such as industrial policy development (modernizing ecosystems, implementing Smart Specialisation, green transformation of production); support for small and medium-sized enterprises (participating in the EU Single Market Programme, developing clusters); light industry development (supporting enterprises in wartime conditions); corporate sustainability and business responsibility; deregulation and digitalization; social economy development; steel industry recovery.

The European Commission praised the high level of preparation by the Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, European partners pointed out the need to implement the Late Payment Directive as soon as possible.

“The positive outcome of the screening is a significant step in Ukraine's EU accession negotiations,” Teliupa stressed.

A reminder that, in March 2025, Ukraine held its first bilateral meeting with the European Commission on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU regulations under Cluster 3 'Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth'.