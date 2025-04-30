Corner Bakery Cafe Unveils Refreshed Fresno Cafe With A Focus On Community And Connection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To mark the occasion, Corner Bakery is proudly partnering with the Fresno Chief of Police Foundation. Twenty-five percent of all sales on opening day will be donated to the Foundation, supporting initiatives that serve and strengthen the Fresno community.

Re-Grand Opening Highlights:



Doors open at 6:00 a.m.

The first 100 guests will receive a free Corner Bakery branded tumbler and Free Coffee for a Year

2:00 p.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Fresno Police Department, followed by a cake-cutting celebration featuring slices of the iconic Cinnamon Crème Cake (while supplies last) Guests can explore refreshed interiors and enjoy the return of handcrafted breakfasts, sandwiches, pastas, salads, and bakery treats

"We're incredibly proud to be reopening our doors and reconnecting with the Fresno community," said Ruben Reyes, general manager of Corner Bakery Cafe Fresno. "This celebration is not only about welcoming guests back, but also about giving back-and we're honored to support the Fresno Chief of Police Foundation in the process."

The re-grand opening of the Fresno cafe marks the 29th Corner Bakery location in California, highlighting the brand's continued growth across the state. In fact, Corner Bakery recently completed renovations at six additional California locations between October 2024 and January 2025 as part of a system-wide refresh strategy.

"We want our communities to know we're here to stay, and our loyal guests deserve cafés that look and feel special," said Chris Dharod, CEO of Corner Bakery Cafe. "These renovations and enhancements reflect our commitment to elevating the Corner Bakery experience."

The public is invited to join the celebration on May 3. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for a chance to enjoy exclusive giveaways, reconnect with a neighborhood favorite, and support a meaningful local cause.

*Pricing and hours vary by location.

ABOUT CORNER BAKERY CAFE

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 18 states and Washington, D.C. In 1991, inspired by great fresh ingredients, the small neighborhood bakery on a corner in downtown Chicago began creating artisan breads and freshly baked sweets. For the last 34 years, Corner Bakery Cafes have been a neighborhood favorite. Founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors, the restaurants feature artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery experience in the heart of neighborhoods across the nation. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, signature pastas and hot and delicious soups. Corner Bakery Cafe is owned by an affiliate of SSCP, a Dallas-based enterprise and an award-winning leader in the restaurant industry. To learn more, visit cornerbakerycafe or follow Corner Bakery Cafe® on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or TikTok .

