Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
About Fossil Group, Inc.
Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Skechers and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at .
Investor Relations Contact:
Christine Greany
The Blueshirt Group
(858) 722-7815
...
