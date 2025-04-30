Ellsworth Adhesives Collaborates With 3M To Distribute One-Part Epoxy Enabling Small, Strong Devices And Fast Production

A sample piece shows the thin bond lines that can be achieved with 3MTM Scotch-WeldTM One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 & 6102 when attaching and sealing parts.

3MTM Scotch-WeldTM One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102 help tackle the curing bottleneck with precise, strong bonds and seals that enable ambitious designs.

GERMANTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ellsworth Adhesives, a global distributor of adhesives, specialty chemicals, and dispensing equipment, announced today a collaboration with 3M to support the demand for 3MTM Scotch-WeldTM One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102 . These innovative solutions for bonding and sealing are poised to help expand electronic design capabilities and manufacturing efficiency worldwide.So far, multiple electronics manufacturers have already seen massive benefits by switching to these new one-parts. One manufacturer has already saved millions of dollars by improving throughput and cutting down on work-in-progress materials.“Manufacturers who recognize that high-performing adhesives can enable new manufacturing strategies may be better poised to thrive in the new electronics landscape,” said Ellsworth Adhesives Vice President of Sales Jay Richardson.These one-part epoxies deliver crucial improvements over their predecessors with key benefits including:. High impact resistance against drops and falls. Room temperature working life of around four weeks. Thixotropic viscosity for precision dispensing thin bond lines. Low heat curing options to easily bond sensitive components. Snap cure options to increase throughput. Reliable water-resistant sealing capabilities“In today's highly competitive electronics manufacturing market, leaders and engineers want to streamline their assembly process without compromising on quality,” Richardson said.“Each minute saved in curing time, each simplification in the bonding process, translates directly to competitive advantage for electronics assembly.”This collaboration builds on Ellsworth Adhesives' existing specialty chemical distribution channels across the United States and Canada with investments in additional freezer space to stock these epoxies. Ellsworth's commitment also includes specification support, validation testing, and other value-added services.Excitement about 3MTM Scotch-WeldTM One-Part Epoxy Adhesives 6101 and 6102 has grown recently as competition drives improvements to both production speed and product quality. To learn if these one-part formulas can improve your process and product, connect with an Ellsworth Adhesives expert today.About Ellsworth Adhesives:Ellsworth Adhesives is a global distribution leader for solutions across adhesives, specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, converting, kitting, and more. Backed by over 50 years of experience and 1,250 employees across 20 countries, our team of experts helps specify, source, and implement products from top-tier manufacturers to drive assembly excellence worldwide. As a family-owned company, we're guided to achieve quality and integrity with every partnership. Learn more at Ellsworth.About 3M:3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M/news-center.

Dan Hansher

Ellsworth Adhesives

