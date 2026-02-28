Zeenat Aman Says There's Nothing Wrong About Heroines Going Under The Knife To Enhance Beauty

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai March 1 (IANS) Bollywood veteran star Zeenat Aman has spoken her heart out on the growing debate around beauty standards and cosmetic procedures in the glamour industry.

The actress putting it across with her choicest of words, said that if an actress chooses to undergo plastic surgery or under the knife, to look beautiful, there is nothing wrong with it.

At an event, speaking about cosmetic enhancements used by actresses, she added,“Let me tell you one thing, film, which is in visual media, the public wants to see a beautiful face. They wish to see glamour and beauty in screen. So, in that case if an actress or someone wants to look beautiful by using cosmetic procedures or going under the knife, what's wrong with that? I think it's fine.”

Further, when asked about the pressure on actresses these days to look beautiful, Zeenat said,“This is the pressure of the digital age, the pressure of social media, because there is so much discussion, opinions etc that these girls have to face on a daily basis, which was not the case in our days. So yes, I guess the digital pressure is definitely there.”

Talking about Zeenat Aman, the actress who made her Hindi film debut with Hulchul in 1971, rose to fame with films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram amongst others.

The 74 year-old actress was regarded as one of the most glamorous and progressive stars of her times, in the 1970s era of Bollywood.

Zeenat Aman, with her strong and classy choice of roles, had gone on to redefine the image of the Hindi film heroine with her bold screen presence and modern style.

Known as a fashion icon of her era and even today, Zeenat Aman chose classy and sassy fashion wear that reflected her progressive modern and independent mindset back in the times, where feminism and opportunities for women was pretty much an alien concept.

–IANS

rd/