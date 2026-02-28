Dubai Airport, Jebel Ali Port, Burj Al Arab - Key Locations Across The UAE Damaged In Iran's Retaliatory Missile Strikes

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dubai witnessed one of the worst bombardments seen in years after a series of explosions rocked several key locations on Saturday. As the United Arab Emirates grapples with the horrors of 28 February air strikes launched by Iran, tensions escalated across the Gulf. These retaliatory missile strikes came in response to joint US‐Israeli's pre-emptive attacks on Tehran.

Random explosions and plumes of black smoke bellowed from the debris of the city-state's most celebrated neighbourhood while defence systems were activated to repel Iranian missiles and drones over its famous skyscrapers.

Dubai media office provided a series of updates regarding the evolving situation and the key impact sites from Iranian explosions. According to Abu Dhabi Airport authorities confirmed one death and seven injuries in a drone attack at Zayed International Airport, Khaleej Times reported. The incident claimed the life of an Asian national.

Fire from debris of intercepted Iranian missile was reported at Jebel Ali Port. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Jebel Ali Port

Dubai media office in a statement on X said,“Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported.”

Burj Al Arab

According to authorities, Burj Al Arab's outer facade reported some damage after the interception of a drone. Taking to X, Dubai media office said,“Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported.”

Dubai International Airport

Dubai International Airport was also impacted by Iranian missile strikes. Four staff members sustained injuries in the incident.

Dubai media office said,“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers.”

Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah's building reported fire in the retaliatory strikes. In the incident four individuals sustained injuries.

Dubai media office said,“Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities.”

Dubai Airports suspend flights

Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport on Saturday suspended all flight operations amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Dubai media office in statement said,“Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights.”