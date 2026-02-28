Missiles Rain On Tel Aviv: Hospital Moves Patients, Residents Hide

Following the start of the "military campaign" against Iran, the Ichilov Hospital in Israel's Tel Aviv has implemented emergency measures, including moving its patients underground fortified facilities as missiles continue to rain down across the region. Visuals from the hospital showed nurses, officials, and family members moving sick, old patients to the underground facilities, while stockpiling on supplies.

Earlier, residents in Tel Aviv also rushed to protected spaces as interceptor missiles were seen over the city's skies, leaving a trail of smoke across the blue sky. The interceptors were also seen over the skies of Haifa as part of the latest barrage of attacks.

Israel Launches Preemptive Strike, Declares Emergency

"The State of Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel. As a result, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," the Defense minister of Israel, Yisrael Katz said, declaring a state of emergency in all areas of the country.

The official statement, "Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has now signed a special order according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed on the home front throughout the entire territory of the State of Israel."

Israeli Missile Misfires

A missile launched by Israeli also crashed in the Israeli city of Rosh Haayin, with visuals showing destruction of parks, homes, and cars due to the strike.

UAE Condemns Iranian Missile Attack

Israeli press reported that a plume of smoke and fire has been seen outside hotel on Dubai's Palm, with viral videos circulating on social media showed smoke and flames outside the Fairmont, one of the popular hotels frequented by Westerners in Dubai.

Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that the UAE was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles. Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage.

The Ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)