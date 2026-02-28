Inter Kashi Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 For Historic First ISL Victory

A composed team performance saw Inter Kashi FC register their first-ever win in the top tier of Indian football with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in Match 18 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. The visitors climbed provisionally to sixth in the standings with five points, while Kerala Blasters were left searching for consistency in the early phase of the campaign. Alfred Planas was adjudged the Player of the Match, as per a press release from ISL.

Early Exchanges and Team Changes

Kerala Blasters head coach David Catala made four changes to his starting XI, bringing in Muhammed Saheef, Vibin Mohanan, Matias Hernandez, and French forward Kevin Yoke. Inter Kashi head coach Antonio Habas made three alterations, introducing Wayne Vaz, Lithuanian forward Nauris Petkevicius, and defender Narender. The game began cautiously, with the first real opportunity arriving in the second minute when Inter Kashi midfielder Rohit Danu tested Arsh Shaikh from distance, the Kerala goalkeeper comfortably gathering the effort. The opening exchanges were evenly contested, with neither side able to impose themselves in the final third. Kerala Blasters threatened from a set-piece in the 15th minute when centre back Oumar Bah headed wide from Vibin Mohanan's delivery. At the other end, Petkevicius was lively, seeing one effort blocked before firing another wide of the target after being picked out by Planas.

Petkevicius Breaks the Deadlock

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute, just after the water break. Alfred Planas threaded a precise through ball into the path of Petkevicius, who created space before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the centre of the net, giving Inter Kashi a 1-0 lead. Kerala had a golden opportunity to equalise in stoppage time of the first half, but Korou Singh failed to keep his effort down from a low cross by Naocha Singh, as the hosts went into the interval trailing by a goal.

Blasters Respond After the Break

The Blasters emerged with greater urgency in the second half. Substitute Jai Quitongo forced a save early on, and defender Bikash Y fired over from distance following a corner. Inter Kashi remained dangerous on the counter, with midfielder Prasanth testing Arsh Shaikh in the 55th minute. Kerala's first effort on target came in the 66th minute when striker Muhammad Ajsal's header from close range was well saved by Lluis Tarres, who stood firm once again to deny Kevin Yoke minutes later.

Planas Doubles the Lead for Visitors

Inter Kashi doubled their advantage in the 78th minute through a well-worked move. Petkevicius once again played a key role, setting up Alfred Planas on the right side of the box, and the Spaniard made no mistake, placing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

Late Drama as Blasters Pull One Back

The hosts responded in the 84th minute, substitute Ebindas Y delivered a cross following a set-piece, and Victor Bertomeu produced an acrobatic right-footed finish from a tight angle to pull one back for the home side. Bertomeu nearly found an equaliser in the closing stages, first seeing a header blocked and then heading wide deep into stoppage time. However, Inter Kashi defended resolutely to see out the match and secure a memorable 2-1 victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)