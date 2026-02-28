Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Pahlavi Urges People To Prepare For 'Final Battle'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi stated this on social media page X, commenting on the U.S. and Israeli strike on Iran, according to Ukrinform.

"The assistance that the President of the United States had promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its apparatus of repression, and its machinery of killing-not the country and great nation of Iran," Pahlavi emphasized.

Zelensky: I would support operation against regime in Iran, not against people

He stated that ultimate victory will belong to the Iranian people. "However, despite the arrival of this assistance, the final victory will still be achieved by us. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish this task in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is approaching," he stressed.

The exiled crown prince directly addressed Iran's military, law enforcement, and security forces, urging them to side with the people, while advising fellow citizens in Iran to remain at home for now.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Israel carried out a preemptive strike on Iran, with explosions heard in central Tehran. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States has launched large-scale combat operations against Iran.

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah of Iran, Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, has been living in exile since 1979 and is one of the most prominent leaders of the Iranian opposition.

