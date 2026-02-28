IND Vs WI T20 World Cup: A Virtual Knockout At Eden Gardens, Says Ganguly

Former Indian skipper and Bengal Cricket Association president Sourav Ganguly believes that the India vs West Indies fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be a great game, given the good ground and facilities at Eden Gardens. He feels either team can win, emphasising the importance of this match as it is a virtual knockout match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1 between the two heavyweights.

Team India will be facing West Indies in a must-win encounter at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens venue on Sunday. South Africa has already made it to the semifinals by winning both of their Super Eight clashes so far and will be playing their third against Zimbabwe tomorrow. The winner of the IND-WI clash will get the second spot in the semifinals from Group 1, to play against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

"It will be a good match. Its is a good ground, good facilities are there. It will be a good game. Both are good teams, either can win. This is a very important match, all World Cup matches are important," Ganguly told the reporters.

Ashok Dinda Backs India for 'Clean Sweep'

Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda feels India has the upper hand over the West Indies heading into the match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. He believes Eden Gardens is a lucky ground for India and predicts a clean sweep for them. "This is a knockout or do-or-die match in Eden Gardens, a lucky ground for India... It will be a clean sweep for. The way the West Indies played with South Africa, it does not seem it will be able to give a tough competition to India," Ashok Dinda told ANI.

Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson.

