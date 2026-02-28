Power Tussle For K'taka CM's Chair Will Intensify After State Budget: Former CM Bommai

MENAFN - IANS) Haveri (Karnataka), March 1 (IANS) The internal power tussle within the Congress-led Karnataka government will intensify and reach its final phase after the state Budget, said former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai while referring to the leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

"It will turn into a direct confrontation, and there will be no possibility of reconciliation. We will have to wait and see how it unfolds," Bommai added.

Speaking to the media in Haveri, the former Chief Minister said that the people have completely lost faith in the state government.

The electorate is waiting to remove this (Congress-led state) government from power in Karnataka, he added on Saturday.

"The heat of public anger is now being felt by the Karnataka Congress MLAs. There is an atmosphere of uncertainty, and many legislators fear they may not be re-elected. Some are going abroad, while others are heading to resorts," he said while criticising the Karnataka government.

"The Congress high command has no effective control. In the coming days, people will send them home, whether from Karnataka, Delhi, or even abroad, by taking away the reins of the state," Bommai added.

Responding to a query about the murder of a minor boy in Shivamogga, the former Chief Minister said the incident was deeply painful.

"There are suspicions that ganja use at a young age may have played a role. The BJP had earlier warned that ganja consumption in Karnataka had reached school levels, and that has now proved true," Bommai added.

"The Karnataka government must take strict action. If communal feelings develop among small children, how can society progress? If leaders remain busy fighting over chairs of power, how will society function?" he asked.

He accused the Karnataka government of failing not only in maintaining law and order but also in preserving social harmony.

"Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is the most senior leader of the BJP in the state. He is a towering leader who built and strengthened the BJP across Karnataka. Whatever he fought for, he implemented while in power, and thus he remains in the hearts of the people," Bommai said, praising former Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

"Looking at his determination and enthusiasm, age is no barrier for him. He has declared that he will once again tour the state to strengthen the party and bring it back to power," he added.

"We are all happy to build the BJP under his (B.S. Yediyurappa's) blessings and guidance. He is an asset and a source of strength for the party, and there is nothing wrong in utilising that strength," Bommai said.

"Yediyurappa has spent 50 years in politics and has served as the Chief Minister four times. His guidance will be necessary to respond effectively to the present Congress and to provide good governance in the coming days," he added.

"The celebration of his 50 years of meaningful public service will serve as a prelude to political change in the 2028 Assembly elections, and we are fully prepared for that," Bommai said.

When asked about bringing back leaders who have left the BJP through a "ghar wapsi" initiative, he added that the matter needs serious consideration.

"It will be discussed in the BJP's core committee, and senior party leaders in Delhi will take the final decision. The party will take all necessary steps to bring the BJP back to power in 2028," he said.