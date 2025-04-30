Black Soldier Fly Market Report 2025 | Innovative Modular Farms To Revolutionize Black Soldier Fly Production, Cutting Costs By Up To 75%
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Black Soldier Fly Market Characteristics
3. Black Soldier Fly Market Trends and Strategies
4. Black Soldier Fly Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Black Soldier Fly Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Black Soldier Fly PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Black Soldier Fly Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Black Soldier Fly Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Black Soldier Fly Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Black Soldier Fly Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Black Soldier Fly Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Live Black Soldier Flies Black Soldier Fly Larvae Black Soldier Fly Frass Black Soldier Fly Oil
6.2. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Segmentation by Production Method, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Industrial-Scale Farming Small-Scale Farming Vertical Farming
6.3. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Animal Feed Human Food Oil Production Waste Management
6.4. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Feed Manufacturers Pet Food Companies Food Beverage Industry Cosmetics Industry
6.5. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Sub-Segmentation of Live Black Soldier Flies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Adult Flies For Breeding Adult Flies For Pollination
6.6. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Sub-Segmentation of Black Soldier Fly Larvae, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Fresh Larvae Dried Larvae Processed Protein Meals
6.7. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Sub-Segmentation of Black Soldier Fly Frass, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Frass Fertilizer Organic Soil Amendments
6.8. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Sub-Segmentation of Black Soldier Fly Oil, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Oil For Animal Feed Oil For Human Consumption Oil For Industrial Applications
7-29. Black Soldier Fly Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Black Soldier Fly Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
30. Black Soldier Fly Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Black Soldier Fly Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Black Soldier Fly Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Charoen Pokphand Group Company Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. Darling Ingredients Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. Protix Biosystems B.V. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. Nutrition Technologies Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. AgriProtein Technologies Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. Black Soldier Fly Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Aspire Food Group Ltd.
31.2. InnovaFeed S.A.
31.3. Entocycle Ltd
31.4. Blue Ocean Mariculture S.A.
31.5. FarmInsect GmbH
31.6. Entobel B.V.
31.7. Livin Farms AgriFood GmbH
31.8. Hexafly
31.9. Entofood
31.10. Bioflytech
31.11. Entomotech
31.12. nextProtein
31.13. Protenga
31.14. SFly Comgraf SAS
31.15. Enterra Pty Ltd.
32. Global Black Soldier Fly Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Black Soldier Fly Market
34. Recent Developments in the Black Soldier Fly Market
35. Black Soldier Fly Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 Black Soldier Fly Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Black Soldier Fly Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Black Soldier Fly Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment