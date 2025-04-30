Moehe Launches 50Th Arab Deaf Week Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) launched yesterday the activities of the 50th Arab Deaf Week, under the theme“The Value of Using Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Qualifying the Deaf,” at the Audio Education Complex. The event was attended by Speaker of Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, along with several ministry officials and parents of students.

Arab Deaf Week aims to raise awareness of the rights of the deaf community, highlight their role in development, and emphasize the importance of integrating them into a fair and advanced educational environment. The initiative seeks to expand education, training, and social and economic inclusion, enabling deaf individuals to become self-reliant contributors to their communities.

The event featured the opening of the accompanying technology exhibition, where students showcased projects and innovations leveraging artificial intelligence to support inclusive education and facilitate communication for individuals with hearing disabilities.

Several prominent national institutions presented technological and educational initiatives, including the Ministry of Interior's National Command Center (Emergency Services for the Deaf), IslamWeb for the Deaf, Ali Bin Ali Medical (Cochlear), Mada Assistive Technology Center, Specialist Communication Center, and Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC).

A number of schools from different educational levels also participated, including Doha Secondary School for Boys, Omar Bin Al Khattab Preparatory School, Al Maha Academy, Audio Education Complex, and several girls' schools such as Sumaya, Al Dhaayen, Al Aqsa, Umm Ayman, Zainab, Al Shamal, along with Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys.

Throughout the week, workshops and educational and cultural programs will continue to highlight the creative talents of deaf students in technology, arts, sports, and culture, boosting their confidence in their ability to contribute to societal development.

The event reflects MoEHE's commitment to promoting inclusive education, raising awareness of disability-related issues, and ensuring equal opportunities that empower individuals with disabilities.