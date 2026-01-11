Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Holds Talks With US Under Secretary Of State For Economic Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, held an official meeting Sunday in Doha with the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs HE Jacob Helberg.

The meeting was attended by representatives from a number of relevant entities in both countries.

The discussions addressed trade and investment cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, ways to support and develop them, and a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting also underscored the importance of continuing coordination and joint efforts to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and expand prospects for trade and investment cooperation in a manner that serves their shared interests.