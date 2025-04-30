Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Don't Think I've Ever Shied Away From Taking Risks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) As her maiden production,“Subham,” is all set to light up the silver screen on May 9, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about taking risks. Reflecting on her journey in cinema, the actress-producer calls it "essential for growth" and reveals that after 15 years in the industry, fear has long been eclipsed by passion and purpose.

In an industry where risk is inevitable, especially for first-time producers, how did Samantha manage her fears or doubts during the making of“Subham”?

“You can't expect meaningful change without taking risks, and I don't think I've ever shied away from taking risks. More often than not, those risks have paid off, so probably after 15 years of learning and of being an actor, I believe I've gained that kind of insight and experience needed to be sure of the stories I want to tell,” Samantha told IANS.

The versatile star talked about her production banner, Tra La La Moving Pictures, and said that it“has an incredible team.”

“We are confident that we support each other fully, and we are committed to putting out work that's intentional and never middling or half-hearted,” added Samantha, who has been feted with two Nandi Awards and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for her acting prowess.

One of South cinema's most talented stars, Samantha, stepped into the world of cinema in 2010 with Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and gained the spotlight in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave.

In her 15-year journey of hard work, Samantha has worked on some of the finest projects, such as Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Mahanati, Kaththi, Theri, 24, Mersal, A Aa, Oh! Baby, Super Deluxe, Majili, Rangasthalam, and the OTT thriller series The Family Man.

Samantha agrees that acting is rewarding; however, producing has been more fulfilling as it lets her be part of the entire filmmaking process.

Talking about how different the experience has been compared to being an actor on set, Samantha, who has the most captivating eyes, said,“ While I have no complaints about being an actor, I think it's just one part of the movie-making process. And when you're a producer, I think that there's so much to learn about every aspect of movie-making.

“And it is incredibly fulfilling to be part of the entire process holistically. I think that I've learned so much producing this film, much more than I learned just being an actor.”

The actress feels like she is“just getting started, and there's so much more to learn, and there's so much more to contribute.”

Now that Samantha has stepped into the world of filmmaking, what kind of stories is she wanting to champion as a producer?

“I don't want to limit myself to a specific type of film. I'm open to exploring a wide range of stories, but naturally, as a woman, my perspective will shape the kind of narratives that I'm drawn to and the kind of stories that I want to produce. I think that's where the difference lies.

“I mean, not in restriction, but I think probably in the unique lens that I probably bring to this whole storytelling process,” she concluded.

Talking about“Subham,” the trailer was unveiled on April 29, and it promises a genre-defying family entertainer packed with humor, horror, suspense, and heart.