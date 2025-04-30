403
Austria Hits New Record in Winter Tourism
(MENAFN) Austria's tourism sector continues to thrive, with the winter season of 2024-2025 maintaining strong numbers, official data revealed on Tuesday.
Preliminary figures show that more than 64 million overnight stays were recorded in the country's hotels, guesthouses, and holiday flats from November 2024 to March 2025. This performance was just 0.9 percent below the record set during the 2018-2019 winter season.
International visitors accounted for 78.1 percent of the total overnight stays, with Germany leading the way. December 2024 and January 2025 marked significant growth, surpassing the previous year's numbers. December alone saw a 13.3 percent increase in overnight stays by international guests.
Tobias Thomas, director general of Statistics Austria, emphasized that Austria's tourism industry is on track for record-breaking success, noting that the distribution of overnight stays is becoming more balanced throughout the year.
