UAE: Wynn Al Marjan To Create Over 7,500 Jobs As Large-Scale Recruitments Begin From Next Year

Wynn Al Marjan, a $3.9 billion integrated gaming resort coming up in Ras Al Khaimah, will create at least 7,500 jobs across various sections of the iconic hotel, a senior official said.

“We have about 80 employees and by the end of the year, we'll have about 300. The major bulk of hiring for the resort, room attendants, restaurant workers, bartenders, etc, will start about September next year - about six months before we open in March 2027. In total, more than 7,500 employees will be recruited,” said Michael Weaver, chief communication officer at Wynn Resorts .

He added that construction reached 45 floors out of the 70 floors with 10,000 construction people working on the project every day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Wynn Resorts is developing the project in partnership with Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. It will be the first beach resort and also the tallest building under the Wynn Resorts portfolio.

Wynn Al Marjan was the first hotel in the country to receive a licence from the UAE's General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) to award a licence for gaming.

The hotel will have 22 restaurants, 1,500 hotel rooms, a spa and a marina.

“It is like a small city, so the types of jobs that we hire are beyond room attendants. We will be hiring people in accounting, finance, IT, marketing as well as frontline service jobs. We will do training a few months before we open the hotel,” Weaver told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2025 on Tuesday.

Similarly, hiring for the gaming facility will also begin around six months before the opening in March 2027 so that staff is fully trained and ready for opening, he added.

Weaver expects the property will see a good mix of both residents and foreign visitors for stays and to explore gaming.

“We will have one group of local people that will want to get away for a staycation. But clearly, we are a destination resort, and we're in the tourism business. And so a healthy percentage, the vast majority of our customers, will come from all over the world - India, Europe, Russia and Central Europe.”

He elaborated that tourists coming from outside the country stay for a remarkably long period of time.

“When they visit the UAE, they'll stay a week, and people who are going on staycations will stay three or four days. In a place like Las Vegas, for example, the average length of stay is 2.3 days. This will be much longer here. The rooms are built to accommodate a longer length of stay with ample closet space for people to be able to pack.”

Gaming and packages

In reply to a query about what gaming options will be made available at the hotel, he said the UAE regulator GCGRA will determine the types of games that can be offered.

However, Wynn's chief communication officer anticipates it will be consistent with other global destinations and integrated gaming resorts.“We expect that we will have the same types of games with that decision. Ultimately, that decision rests with regulators”.

He explained that people will come to experience all the amenities of the property - not just gaming.

“Gaming experience is just one of many other amenities at all our resorts. But we think, especially here, people will come to enjoy all the amenities of which gaming will be one part. I don't think you'll have people coming just for the gaming experience. They'll be surrounded by so many other things.”

The hotel will roll out room rates, sale campaigns and packages around three to six months before the opening.

“There will be packages that will be created to accommodate people who want to enjoy a dining experience, a nightclub experience, or a beach club experience with the room show. We'll have a show that is being created specifically for this location and packages will incorporate amenities, gaming and hotel stays. Accommodation in a destination resort like this, generally food and entertainment get packaged with the room,” he noted.

Responsible gaming

The UAE regulator GCGRA has also stressed responsible gaming in the country. Weaver said the US hotel and resort operator takes this issue“incredibly seriously".

“Every single employee of the Wynn project every year gets trained on responsible gaming - how to identify people who are gaming and not enjoying it, who are gaming in a way that is not healthy. We have then additional frontline employees who say that this guest may be having a problem. And then those employees can then talk to the guest and suggest the different avenues that they can take to get help,” he explained.

Competition

Earlier this year, while talking about competition, Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billing dismissed any concerns around UAE granting a licence to its competitors for building another integrated gaming resort in the country.

The chief communication officer at Wynn Resorts said,“Everyone is interested in the UAE for a number of reasons. It is a marvellous place to do business. It's a very business-friendly and healthy environment. It has a regulatory framework that is world-class and uses best practices from all over the world.”

He added that the UAE gaming industry will also benefit from a large chunk of the world's population that lives within an eight-hour flight radius of Dubai.

“This is an incredible place to have a business of any kind, and certainly to have a destination resort. It's why we're very, very excited to be here.”