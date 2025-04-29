403
Japanese Exhibit Encapsulates Nuclear Fear, Survival Through Art
By Zaina Al-Ayoub
KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- The real deterrent power of nuclear weapons is the survivors' very existence and their voices sharing their experiences, said daughter of A-Bomb survivors on Tuesday.
The aforementioned statement was made by Legacy Successor Hiraoka Sachiko, who gave a talk following an opening ceremony recounting the events of nuclear exposure and social life after the bombings.
On his part, Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai affirmed Japan's willingness to cooperate with Kuwait due to the country's humanitarian history.
In a speech delivered at the Hiroshima Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Poster Exhibition, Mukai said that Kuwait "has consistently shown a deep respect for peace and humanitarian values," amplifying "the voices of those affected to foster a more peaceful future."
Meanwhile, Amer Huneidi, Founder of Contemporary Art Platform (CAP) told KUNA that CAP is honored to host the exhibition because; at its heart, is its mission to accentuate humanitarianism through art.
This is the exhibition's second edition, with the first held in January of the same year, which emphasizes the importance of awareness toward the devastating nature of nuclear weapons, inspiring people to aim for peace.
The Exhibition, being held from April 29 to May 25 at Design District Shuwaikh, showcases art by A-Bomb survivors and its aftermath on Japanese life in general. (end)
