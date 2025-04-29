Districts Lead In Inviting Investment: 119 Mous Signed At Jalgaon Investment Summit, Rs 436 Crore To Boost Dhule's Growth

MENAFN - KNN India)The Maharashtra government's industry department signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 119 companies on Monday, paving the way for investments worth Rs 436.41 crore in Dhule district.

The agreements were formalised during an investment summit held in Jalgaon city and are expected to generate over 11,500 jobs in the region.

Vrushali Sone, Joint Director of Industries (Nashik division), signed the MoUs in the presence of state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Dhule's guardian minister Jaykumar Rawal, who chaired the event.

The proposed investments, which are expected to materialise over the next one to two years, will cover sectors including textiles, food processing, fertilisers, engineering, and steel manufacturing.

While several firms are making fresh entries into the region, others are planning to expand their existing operations, primarily in MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) zones.

In his address, Bawankule said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047. We aim to make India the top entrepreneurship hub globally."

He highlighted state initiatives to support industrial development, including efforts to transition 45 lakh farmers to solar energy to ensure affordable electricity for industries.

Minister Rawal underscored Dhule's strategic importance for industrial growth, citing the state's acquisition of around 2,000 acres for upcoming projects.“We are providing all necessary facilities to attract investment and drive employment,” he said.

The summit was also attended by MP Shobha Bachhav, district collector Jitendra Papalkar, and Santosh Gavli, general manager of the District Industries Centre, among other dignitaries.

This major push is seen as a significant step in accelerating the economic development of north Maharashtra.

(KNN Bureau)