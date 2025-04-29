403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Protesters Challenge Israeli Minister
(MENAFN) On Monday, demonstrators supporting Palestine confronted Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
The protesters, visibly outraged, yelled "War Criminal!" as they encountered the controversial minister.
A group of Muslims had assembled to take part in the 10th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day, an event organized by the US Council of Muslim Organizations.
The gathering focused on calling for an immediate halt to military actions in the Gaza Strip and demanding an end to what they described as genocide in the heavily bombarded territory.
Ben-Gvir, visiting the U.S. as part of an official tour, was present at the Capitol for meetings with certain legislators.
During his appearance, the demonstrators vocally expressed their dissent, chanting slogans such as "Shame on you!" and "Free Free Palestine!"
Footage circulating on social media shows Ben-Gvir shouting back at the crowd. In a heated moment, he reportedly pushed past his bodyguards to confront the demonstrators directly before heading into the office of a U.S. lawmaker.
The presence of Ben-Gvir, a figure known for his far-right stance, has provoked backlash throughout his U.S. trip.
His visit has been marked by protests, including during a scheduled speech in Manhattan, New York City last Thursday.
In a controversial statement made on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir alleged that members of the U.S. Republican Party support his proposal to bomb warehouses containing food and humanitarian aid in Gaza, a region already devastated by ongoing conflict.
The protesters, visibly outraged, yelled "War Criminal!" as they encountered the controversial minister.
A group of Muslims had assembled to take part in the 10th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day, an event organized by the US Council of Muslim Organizations.
The gathering focused on calling for an immediate halt to military actions in the Gaza Strip and demanding an end to what they described as genocide in the heavily bombarded territory.
Ben-Gvir, visiting the U.S. as part of an official tour, was present at the Capitol for meetings with certain legislators.
During his appearance, the demonstrators vocally expressed their dissent, chanting slogans such as "Shame on you!" and "Free Free Palestine!"
Footage circulating on social media shows Ben-Gvir shouting back at the crowd. In a heated moment, he reportedly pushed past his bodyguards to confront the demonstrators directly before heading into the office of a U.S. lawmaker.
The presence of Ben-Gvir, a figure known for his far-right stance, has provoked backlash throughout his U.S. trip.
His visit has been marked by protests, including during a scheduled speech in Manhattan, New York City last Thursday.
In a controversial statement made on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir alleged that members of the U.S. Republican Party support his proposal to bomb warehouses containing food and humanitarian aid in Gaza, a region already devastated by ongoing conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment