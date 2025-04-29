Onemednet's Regulatory-Grade Imaging Real-World Data (Irwd) Now Available In Healthverity Marketplacetm

HealthVerity expands access to advanced imaging data through OneMedNet integration, enhancing evidence generation for life sciences research

PHILADELPHIA and MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, today announced that OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD ), a leading provider of regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data (iRWD), has joined HealthVerity MarketplaceTM, making its expansive imaging data now discoverable and available in the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem.

The integration of OneMedNet's iRWD network-spanning more than 1,400 healthcare systems and provider sites, with over 121 million clinical exams from 31 million unique patients-brings a powerful new data type to HealthVerity MarketplaceTM. Imaging provides insights that structured data alone cannot offer such as visual confirmation of disease progression, diagnostic markers, and therapeutic response. This integration enables seamless linkage of imaging data with de-identified real-world medical claims, pharmacy claims, lab results, and electronic health records (EHR) to deliver a more complete and clinically nuanced patient journey.

"The addition of OneMedNet's regulatory-grade imaging data into HealthVerity Marketplace significantly enhances the depth of real-world data available to our clients," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "We continue to expand the scope of what's possible using large-scale, data-driven evidence generation, allowing researchers to make more informed clinical development and commercialization decisions."

HealthVerity Marketplace supports applications across clinical development, commercial strategy, regulatory submissions and more by delivering comprehensive patient journeys that enable precise, HIPAA-compliant insights. With over 340 million de-identified individuals available through the platform, it offers an unmatched level of real-world data integration, interoperability and data quality.

"We are excited to bring OneMedNet's regulatory-grade imaging data to HealthVerity Marketplace, expanding access to a unique modality within one of the most trusted ecosystems in healthcare," said Aaron Green, President of OneMedNet. "Together, we offer researchers a deeper, more diverse view of the patient journey by integrating imaging into broader real-world data strategies."

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry's largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, and regulatory decision-making. healthverity

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD ) unlocks the value of regulatory-grade imaging real-world data through its iRWDTM platform, enabling secure, privacy-compliant access to data from more than 1,400 healthcare systems and provider sites. Leveraging a clinically trained data curation team and proprietary matching algorithms, OneMedNet delivers targeted imaging datasets aligned to sponsor-defined cohort specifications, supporting research across the product lifecycle. onemednet

To explore OneMedNet's imaging iRWD in HealthVerity Marketplace, please visit or contact your HealthVerity representative.

