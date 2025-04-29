International Dance Day: Celebration Of Art And Culture

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

April 29 is a day dedicated to all those involved in dance, whether professionally or as an enthusiast, and to those who simply love the art of dance, Azernews reports.

The day was established in 1982 by the International Dance Council (CID) of UNESCO, marking the birth of French ballet master, theorist, and reformer Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810). This date was chosen in honor of Noverre's contributions to the dance world. The purpose of the day is to raise public awareness about the art of dance and its importance.

Like many countries around the world, Azerbaijan celebrates International Dance Day annually, reflecting its deep-rooted cultural connection to dance.

One of the major contributions to the promotion of Azerbaijani dance was the formation of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble, founded by the renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibayli. The ensemble has brought joy to audiences with spectacular performances, blending the rich folk traditions with modern interpretations.

Famous performers such as Amina Dilbazi, Afaq Malikova, Roza Khalilova, Tarana Muradova, Tamilla Mammadova, Boyukagha Mammadov, Kamil Dadashov, Boyukagha Atababayev, and others have enriched Azerbaijani dance by preserving its traditional elements while infusing new layers of creativity and innovation.

In 2014, the establishment of the Baku Choreography Academy in accordance with the presidential decree.

The academy is the first of its kind in the Eastern world, providing specialized education and fostering future generations of dancers and choreographers. This initiative further demonstrates the nation's dedication to nurturing and developing the art of dance.

Azerbaijan has a long and rich history when it comes to dance. Evidence of this can be found in the petroglyphs of Gobustan, which depict scenes of dancing.

There are various kinds of dances that have started to form in Azerbaijan since the Middle Ages.

As a rule, the Azerbaijani dance is divided into three parts: the first part is a circle, the dancer holds the body high, the second –congealing on the spot (suzme) and the third – again the circling. The third part is characterised by rhythm and strong emotions.

Many dances, especially the old ones, are called the most beloved animals or plants. These include: "gazelle", "lale" (field poppy), "benevshe" (violet), etc. They are very smooth and lively. The musical size of Azerbaijani dances is 6/8 and 3/4.

The dances of males and females sharply differ from each other.

Women's dances are characterised by soft lyricism and plasticity of graceful, smooth movement.

A long skirt defines the tender movement of the feet. The dance is focused entirely on the technique of the upper parts of the arm and corpse (shoulder, head, mimics of the face, etc).

The main feature of male dance is the technique of feet. The dancer stands quickly on the tiptoe, and then quickly falls on his knee, etc.

In 2023, UNESCO adopted the decision on the first report on the status of an Azerbaijani cultural element named Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere), traditional group dances of Nakhchivan.