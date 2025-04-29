403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India criticizes bordering country due to communal violence comments
(MENAFN) India has condemned recent comments made by Bangladesh regarding communal violence in West Bengal, accusing Dhaka of making “disingenuous” remarks in an attempt to deflect attention from the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.
On Thursday, Bangladesh's chief adviser's press secretary, Muhammad Yunus, called on Indian authorities to protect the Muslim minority communities affected by the violence in West Bengal, which erupted over a law related to Muslim land management reform. The violence resulted in three deaths and many injuries. Yunus’ office denied any connection between the unrest and Bangladesh, rejecting claims by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had accused “Bangladeshi miscreants” of being involved.
In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday rejected the remarks from Bangladesh, urging Dhaka to focus on the protection of its own minorities instead of making “unwarranted” comments. He described Bangladesh’s statement as an attempt to shift attention from the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the perpetrators of such crimes are reportedly not held accountable.
Tensions between India and Bangladesh have been high since the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, with Yunus, a critic of Hasina, taking on the role of chief adviser to the caretaker government. Despite this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Yunus in Bangkok and expressed a desire to improve bilateral ties, while highlighting concerns over issues like border security and the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently voiced concerns about the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, which she called a “major area of concern” for the Trump administration. However, Yunus’ office dismissed her remarks, claiming they were unfounded and unjustly generalized the situation in Bangladesh.
On Thursday, Bangladesh's chief adviser's press secretary, Muhammad Yunus, called on Indian authorities to protect the Muslim minority communities affected by the violence in West Bengal, which erupted over a law related to Muslim land management reform. The violence resulted in three deaths and many injuries. Yunus’ office denied any connection between the unrest and Bangladesh, rejecting claims by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had accused “Bangladeshi miscreants” of being involved.
In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday rejected the remarks from Bangladesh, urging Dhaka to focus on the protection of its own minorities instead of making “unwarranted” comments. He described Bangladesh’s statement as an attempt to shift attention from the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the perpetrators of such crimes are reportedly not held accountable.
Tensions between India and Bangladesh have been high since the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, with Yunus, a critic of Hasina, taking on the role of chief adviser to the caretaker government. Despite this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Yunus in Bangkok and expressed a desire to improve bilateral ties, while highlighting concerns over issues like border security and the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently voiced concerns about the persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, which she called a “major area of concern” for the Trump administration. However, Yunus’ office dismissed her remarks, claiming they were unfounded and unjustly generalized the situation in Bangladesh.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment