Virat Kohli's 'Perfect Picture' With Kevin Pietersen Breaks Internet Into Meme Feast: 'Indian Couple Ka Signature Pose'

MENAFN - Live Mint) After scoring a half-century and helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win Monday's IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, star batter Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt moment with DC mentor and England cricketing legend Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen shared a picture from their exchange post the IPL 2025 match. However, it blew up on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In the viral picture posted by Kevin Pietersen on X, he and Kohli can be seen sharing a close hug while seemingly talking about something.

Netizens found the picture hilarious and broke into a relentless meme feast. From drawing parallels to the signature Indian couple pictures and the Internet-body Orry, to dragging Anushka Sharma into the matter, social media users had a gala time with the picture.

Netizens tried grabbing Ankusha Sharma's attention to Pietersen's post and claimed she was“jealous” of RCB batter and the DC mentor.

“Anushka Bhabhi Dekho,” a user said.

Another added:“Anushka is already jealous.”

Drawing parallels to the“Indian couple” pose, netizens said,“Indian husband wife ka signature pose.”“Typical indian pre-wedding photoshoot,” added another.

Several users also created a 90s-style wedding video for the duo.

Calling it the“perfect picture”, social media users said,“RRR is fictional, but VK-KP is original.”

“Hum Delhi De Chuke Sanam! #RCBvDC,” said a netizen using a Bollywood reference.

“Aao sunau pyar ki ek kahani, ek tha KP ek thi Kohli deewani,” another added.

Orry, who?

The most iconic memes were the ones which drew a parallel between Virat Kohli and Bollywood's BFF Orry.

Amid the endless pictures social media users shared of Orry to prove their point, a user also posted an AI-generated image of Kohli and Pietersen morphed over the social media influencer's image.

'Kohli found his rhythm': Pietersen

Scores in the range of 250 were a common occurrence last IPL but the slower nature of pitches has made batting tougher this season. Pietersen said a batter needs to be methodical to beat it.

“On wickets like these (the one at Feroz Shah Kotla), you've got to be methodical, you've got to find rhythm. Virat (Kohli) found rhythm this evening,” he had said.

“And I think that's where you see the true batter. The real batter that can come out there, and sort of monitor the situation, and it looks effortless...is it good for T20 cricket to have the occasional wicket like this? I don't think it's a bad thing,” he added.